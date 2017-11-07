How Peer-to-Peer Upstart, Upfund.io, is Helping Cross-Channel Amazon Sellers Win

Crowdfunding, crowdsourcing and peer-to-peer investment strategies are nothing new. They’ve been around for quite some time and have been made popular by services like Kickstarter, Fundable and many more. Crowdsourcing is a method by which businesses raise funds by employing the efforts of their friends and family, social media contacts and word-of-mouth, enabling them to gain the investment funds necessary to sustain operations until their entity becomes profitable. In peer-to-peer, private networks of investors compete to bid on strong returns, something that Angel Investing helped make popular.

In a typical scenario, a company offers the initial wave of investors a sweet perk, one that usually scales based upon tiers of preset investment amounts. This can range from early buy options of the prototype they are trying to mass produce (offered at a generously discounted rate), all the way to incentives, swag and more. With peer-to-peer, crowdsourced investors invest based on mitigated risk and healthy returns.

Crowdfunding is a great way for startups to leverage working capital without having to sign large portions of their company away to venture capitalists. Instead, they can raise the money via public contributions and come out of the gates as a new business that’s profitable and sustainable, not to mention virtually debt-free, from the very start. It’s something that all new entities want: A clean P&L sheet from the get-go.

Amazon’s Getting in on the Action

The world’s largest online marketplace and retailer, Amazon.com, has also entered the fold. This comes as no surprise, seeing as Amazon has more than 2 million sellers offering more than 2 billion products for sale at any given time.

Amazon’s entrance into the startup community comes in the form a product showcase they call Launch Pad. It gives emerging startups a presence where they can showcase their goods on the world’s largest e-commerce platform. Given that Amazon accounts for 43% of all e-commerce sales, it’s a great way for newcomers to gain traction and get the viral exposure they need to secure strong sales and investments for Phase 1 of their company.

Options like these are turning the odds in favor of upstarts in the e-commerce industry. And the industry is hot for newcomers, with Tech Crunch reporting that 79% of Americans are now shopping online, citing convenience as the most popular reason why.

Cross-Channel Sellers Dominate

For most online retailers, selling on a solitary channel is not enough to meet their bottom line. Many are selling on two or more online sales channels, and are using popular shopping carts to host their online stores and showcase their wares.

For example, Shopify, one of the top-five shopping cart services providers, hosts an elaborate array of sellers—both large and small—of which the majority are multi-channel merchants. As I have previously reported, 77% of Amazon retailers are selling on multiple channels, with about 25% of them hosting their own shopping cart (Shopify accounts for 35% of those cross-channel sellers, by the way).

But many of these omni-channel merchants face a common conundrum: They struggle to keep inventory in stock to help facilitate healthy sales cycles. A Retail Wire report finds that out-of-stocks are the biggest deal-killer in e-commerce, costing retailers an estimated $1.1 trillion globally, resulting in a 4.1% loss of sales annually.

For Amazon sellers, inventory management is critical. Out-of-stocks not only kill sales, but result in negative feedback, canceled orders, complaints, and, ultimately, suspension of one’s store or a permanent ban from selling on Amazon.

The key to success on Amazon is found in a variety of methods that range from listing acceptable, approved items, being competitive with your pricing models, streamlining fulfillment and returns, and fostering positive feedback and reviews. But when online retailers struggle with inventory—something that’s especially true for cross-channel sellers—they can quickly find themselves in a pickle that can lead to overselling, out-of-stocks, unhappy customers and loss of sales. Or worse: Account suspension.

A good example of how out-of-stocks kill sales is found in a case study that was created by Jungle Scout for their best-selling product, Jungle Sticks. Due to overselling and improper inventory management, they watched their sales drop from a healthy $56,000 per month in sales to a meager $99 over two weeks due to poor inventory management.

The lesson conveyed was simple: Keep your inventory levels strong, don’t oversell, and you’ll reap the rewards of strong sales, happy customers and a healthy ROI.

UpFund.io Has Brought Crowdfunding to Amazon

Since inventory, and the effective management of it, is the name of the game when selling on Amazon, what can new sellers to this complicated arena do to maintain stock and best compete with adversaries?

As I’ve mentioned above, plenty of startups have gone the way of crowdfunding or have used Amazon’s Launch Pad to drive awareness, increase exposure and generate sales. But there are few options that exist for e-tailers to fund their inventories, save for conventional funding options, existing peer-to-peer networks or private loans, lines of credit, pricey Amazon FBA Loans, and so forth.

A new entrant to the Amazon inventory stratosphere is a company called UpFund.io that’s effectively brought crowdfunding to Amazon. The strategy they employ may not be all that new, but it’s catered specifically to Amazon sellers who are struggling to maintain inventory, and are therefore missing out on sales. UpFund engages private investors and presents Amazon sellers to them on their platform. Sellers create a profile and submit some documentation about their online store, which is then shown to interested investors, who are presented with a feasible ROI they can expect for their investment.

Funding time usually takes around two weeks, or less, during which investors allot increments they want to invest based on the return. Once funding has been completed, Amazon sellers can use the funds to restock their inventories. UpFund gives the sellers a lead and shipping time of 30 days before they have to start paying back their crowdsourced funds, enabling them to keep cycles of inventory in stock, so they can generate more sales and grow their online store.

As my previous HuffPo article emphasizes, omni-channel integration is taking center stage for e-commerce, with more than $1.8 billion in cross-channel sales being predicted for 2018. “Direct eCommerce sales (including mobile and tablets) will top $370 billion by 2017 and that total retail sales in the US will reach $3.6 trillion by 2017, 60% of which will be either transacted directly on PCs, phones, or tablets, or influenced by research on those devices,” explains a related Forrester Research report.