CEO and Founder Frank Babar

Phase One Network, known for publishing iconic dancehall and hip hop records such as "No Games" by Serani, is excited about its future in the music industry when it comes to breaking and supporting the next wave of independent talent, and managing the assets of its prolific catalogue. Founder and CEO Frank Babar talks candidly below about the company that he started over 30 years ago. As "entrepreneurship" and "self-made" are not just buzzwords, but a substantial part of our American economy, it is inspiring to hear the story of a music executive navigating this rapidly evolving industry, sustaining and growing his business over the years (to the tune of est ~ 25 Million in assets). Babar attributes his success to trusting his instincts, maintaining a code of ethics ("don’t do people dirty"), and self-taught business acumen. The Queens native sincerely shared what matters the most, which he learned from his humble beginnings. “After I got kicked out of my house for going against my strict cultural background, I transformed my love for booking DJs and music into making money,” Babar says.

The hustle was all about booking DJs from block parties which ultimately grew into an asset management company. Now, thanks to Babar’s street smarts, Phase One owns impressive music real estate from the entire catalog of the iconic Max B. to The Lox. Not to mention, the company manages notable up and coming talent, including South Bronx rapper Maliibu Miitch and R& B singer Xavier White. “We don’t give up on our artists,” Frank tells me. From my visit to their office space that is super Instagram-mable, and part art gallery full of paintings of the greats (including Sadé!), it's apparent that the Phase One family are doing what they love and loving what they are doing. On a warm fall day, Babar opens up about the future of Phase One and looks back on how his business model has been shaping the music business for the last few decades. Go inside our conversation here.

Maliibu Miitch - South Bronx Artist who is currently signed to Phase One Music Group. Photo Credit: MILK Studios / Devin Brewster

Mel Writes: Tell me about the culture at Phase One Network?

Frank Baber/Phase One Network - When I talk to my artists, the main thing is they have to create work. Right, and it's not about over marketing, it about creating an asset & then I tell them that, that asset will generate income. and if they overspend, their gonna compromise their asset. Then when they get to a place, that they have an abundance of money, I want them to find somebody to manage it for them. I feel like it's very important like it’s a reflection of me if they fail. If don't ever have to work again, I could sell the asset and retire. But, I would be bored you know?

The Phase One Network offices

MW: Can you tell me about Phase One’s unique business model?

BABAR - Yes, so we're an asset management company. We're in IPS at the management company. So when everyone was looking at record labels, we felt that record labels were going to cease to exist.

MW- Is that true now?

BABAR - There is music and then you manage it. Because there is no more process, I think record labels are advertising agencies. They spend a lot of marketing.

MW - Is this the future of Phase One? Buying that intellectual property?

BABAR - I do it on multiple bases. I'll say what's your income that you're generating? If they have no income I'll say I feel this is what you're worth. I have an instinct basis, I have a music history, I have an understanding of the pedigree. I know what the value of music is because I lived it.

MW: "Instinct" is definitely a buzz word these days! What is one key trait to have to go into entrepreneurship?

BABAR: In business, you have to know how to pivot, because nothing is straightforward. You don't know if you’re going to go to the left, or to the right. You have to have that instinctive understanding. I've been very fortunate because it's unarguable.

MW: What’s your business strategy?

BABAR: Not to sound like a sports analist but that's how I look at the business. I'm seeing the play before it happens because I lived it already.

MW: What complex business deals have Phase One Network won?

BABAR: When I acquired my biggest catalog of 6 million dollars, I made $500,000 to my name at that time. I put up the whole $500,000 as a down payment of 10% and I did a personal note with the buyer and seller. I've been able to cut a deal with no interest for 2 years. By the end of the day, its average to a 5% interest break. At one point I was paying $40,000 in interest.

A post shared by Xavier White (@iamxavierwhite) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

MW: Then I guess Millennial entrepreneurs can write off student loans?

BABAR: You cannot write off the principal payment of an asset. If you purchase a house you can only write off the interest, not the principal.

MW: What’s coming up and continuing at Phase One?

BABAR: I think I've got a great relationship with my artists. They know I give a shit about them. They know I actually care & wanna see them do well. So for me, it's more about them winning and doing well, and having to sustain stability and creating a real revenue stream. All the philosophies of what I applied to this business, is the education that I teach them.