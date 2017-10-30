How Reality Show Contestants Use the Dark Side of Emotional Intelligence

Season 13 of reality-competition show “The Voice” is now well underway, seducing audiences with its signature nugget of authenticity. Judges – whose backs are turned away from the vocalists, making for a “blind audition” – pick singers for their respective teams based solely by quality of vocal performance, rather than looks. It’s a dose of “reality” that viewers welcome, and which has made the reality-show genre an integral part of network and cable television.

For a specific period of time last summer, nine of the top 10, and 16 of the top 25, broadcast shows among viewers in the 18 to 49 demographic on both network and cable television were reality TV. Those numbers are solid, but what’s perhaps even more impressive is what these shows can tell us about emotional intelligence.

It’s really quite simple. The competitors who have the best emotional intelligence skills use this talent either for their own gain or for the benefit of others. Either way, they’re likely to gain a fan base.

Viewers typically love and root for some contestants, and truly dislike others. And it’s often contestants with the most polarizing personalities that use EI in obvious ways.

Think about contestants on a competitive-cooking reality show. Some people give a valued ingredient they don’t need to another contestant who comes begging. Often, a fellow competitor loudly ridicules the gift-giver, reminding the person that this is a competition. Why would you not put yourself first and take advantage of someone else’s forgetfulness in the pantry? To some viewers, the compassionate person – whose EI acumen senses another’s desperation and panic – should win. To others, the ingredient-donor is a sap, not worthy of the brass ring. You’d find a fair number of audience members cheering on the big mouth who disparaged the donor.

Continuing with the cooking-show theme, let’s look at the contestant who, because of an earned advantage, teams up two other contestants whose personalities clash, which will surely lead to mayhem. That person has also used EI to gain an edge. It’s not as “noble” an action as the contestant who generously parts with an ingredient, but a lot of viewers will cheer on the person who has the nerve to be self-serving, even though this may surely be tied to a desire for power and prestige.

In other words, audiences tend to admire the not-so-nice people who want to win at all costs. Years ago, on “The Apprentice,” Omarosa Manigault was, for the most part, despised. Nevertheless, she built a first-name-recognition brand for herself, largely because of her gutsy behavior.

CEOs of companies – ranging from startups to small businesses to corporations – often replicate the best and worst behaviors of reality-show contestants. Some chief executive officers elicit great devotion from employees, such as one who gets pleasure from walking a factory floor and engaging in one-on-one conversations with his team.

On the other hand, there are CEOs who pit employees against each other to provoke internal competition, which can result in a display of desperate survival behavior out of fear of losing their jobs. Such tactics, which are aligned solely with the company’s bottom line, can, nevertheless, produce a fan base among the board of directors and investors who want good returns, even if these are at the expense of workers.

CEOs can learn a lot from watching reality programming and analyzing the strategies of the participant they favor and admire. Do they see a bully or a person of integrity? Often, that contestant is a mirror image of themselves.