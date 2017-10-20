How Runners Avoid Knee Injuries and Pain

Many runners say the worst thing about running is the knee pain that they experience. But, many people don’t realize that the pain isn’t caused by running. Running is actually very good for you. The reason why people experience pain during and after a run is that they are not running properly. Yes, you read that right. There is a right and a wrong way to run, believe it or not. If you want to get into running, or you are already a runner, read on to learn more about how you can work on your running technique so that you are able to avoid knee injuries and knee pain.

Don’t Over-Stride

Don’t take steps that are too long. It isn’t going to do you any good, and you will end up planting your heel on the ground first, which is going to bring you to a dead stop with each step. “This is going to get hard on your knees after a while, and you may start to experience a lot of knee pain. Always try to keep your body ahead of your feet, and make sure your legs swing to the rear and not forward. This is going to insure that your feet land properly, which is going to help you to avoid knee injury and pain,” says Dr. Leon Reyfman from Stem Cell Therapy.

Don’t Lift Your Knees

You may have had a gym teacher who was always telling you to “lift those knees” when you were running. This is actually something that you should never do. Not only is it a lot of unnecessary bending of the knee, it is going to cause you to end up bringing your heel down on the surface first, which we have already said is going to lead to knee pain. Keep your knees low, and with each step, let your foot come up behind you. Remember, knees down and heels up.

Point Your Feet

When your feet aren’t pointed in the direction in which you are running, you can end up with what is known as “wandering feet”, which can cause a lot of stress on the knees because your legs aren’t properly aligned as you are running. As you run, your legs should be rotated towards the center line so your feet are parallel to one another, as well as pointing forward. This is going to help to keep your legs straight, and keep the knees hinging in the right direction instead of hyperextending.

Practice Good Posture

According to Manhattan Pain and Sports Associates in order to prevent knee pain, good posture is important. It is not good to be leaning over when you are running. Always run upright, with your back as straight as possible. Stretch your body to its full height, which is going to engage the core, and move the pelvis into an upright position and ease pressure and tension on the iliotibial band. This is what is known as “running tall”. Good posture should be something that you practice all the time, and not just when you are running.

Don’t Ignore Pain