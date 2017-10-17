These fabricated comments gravitated towards the idea of “demonizing” Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, by exaggerating the scandals she experienced in the past

The Russians from a so-called troll plant in Sankt Petersburg, the same guys who managed to influence the 2016 US presidential election, were urged to watch House of Cards in order to create those ‘special’ messages meant to manipulate the American people to stand against its own government.

The disturbing information comes from Maksim, a former member of the Internet Research Agency, who agreed to talk with the reporters from TV Rain with a mask on his face.

According to Maksim, these cyber bullies have discovered the American’s audience weak spot and exploited the vulnerability to the maximum, pretending to be Americans and posting inflammatory comments on The New York Times and Washington Post.

These fabricated comments gravitated towards the idea of “demonizing” Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, by exaggerating the scandals she experienced in the past, especially the ones from the period her husband occupied the office.

Maksim worked for the “company” in 2015, a year before the election or exactly when the spotlight was redirected towards Clinton.

The “factory” provided Maksim and the rest of his crew members with specific instructions on how to send an “essential” message: the “Clinton era” must fall.

In addition, the hackers were taught exactly how to point out the corruption scandals that also involved Hillary’s family.

Among other things, these messages and comments were also aimed to generate controversy inside Obama’s administration.

“At the beginning, we were forced to watch House of Card in English”, revealed Maksim.

Afterwards, the hackers were receiving a specific list with America’s most notorious newspapers, such as New York Times and Washington Post, were they needed to study the comments section.

“It was necessary to go through all these and understand the general trend, what people were writing, what they were arguing about and then to step up into the argument and amplify it, to rock the boat even more”, added the hacker.

House of Cards is one of the most popular TV series ever produced by Netflix

The series tells the story of a South Carolina congressman bloodthirsty for power, who ends up becoming a president.

His career is mostly built on a background prevailed by corruption and crimes and his wife is even more perverted than him.

The side effects caused by these messages upon the American public opinion is still not completely clear.