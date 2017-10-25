How Sharing My Struggles With Strangers Changed My Life

Every day, I share the inner workings of my life with over 11,000 strangers on Instagram.

I know, you’re probably thinking, “She’s crazy”, or “Does anyone even want to know that much about you?”

But, hear me out.

I started my Instagram page, @leenahlovesherself, in August of 2016. After being inspired by a number of mental health and eating disorder recovery related accounts that I followed on the personal Instagram account that I had at the time, I decided that I wanted to start a similar account of my own. I wanted to start sharing more than just my “highlight reel.” I wanted to be able to find a deeper connection than just some pretty pictures in squares on an iPhone.

Around the same time, I accepted that my eating disorder and anxiety disorder had taken over my life, and I decided to commit to recovery and start therapy. If it weren’t for the vulnerability of the Instagram users I was following, like @nourishandeat and @_____halle__, I’m not sure if I ever would have realized that I had a problem, and I wouldn’t have reached out for help.

Obviously, the bravery and vulnerability that I have now didn’t come to me overnight.

It started with posts where I shared things like “I had a really bad day today.” Then, I started to share things like “Just finished my first ever therapy session”, but no further details.

It wasn’t until around January of this year that I really started being open and vulnerable with my followers. I was pulling myself out of a relapse that had started in the end of November, and I decided that I was done being ashamed. I was done hiding my struggles and putting on a mask for the world. I was done with allowing my shame to feed my struggles, and I was ready to show the world and myself who I authentically am, not who I thought social media wanted me to be. At that moment, my Instagram account became an integral part of my therapeutic process.

A month later, I took a vulnerable step and messaged another Instagram user, @lexiemanion, who is now my best friend and one of my biggest inspirations for remaining vulnerable on social media. One of our strongest connections is that we both do DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy.)

DBT was created in the 80’s by Dr. Marsha Linehan. It consists of four modules — mindfulness, emotion regulation, distress tolerance, and interpersonal effectiveness. Each module consists of several skills which all work together to help people cope in a constructive way and live more effectively. In addition, the word “dialectical” in Dialectical Behavior Therapy represents the idea that acceptance and change can coexist, even though they are seemingly opposite concepts.

I began to realize that making vulnerable Instagram posts was actually a way of using one of the skills that I learned in DBT, opposite action. Opposite action is defined just as it sounds — doing an action that’s opposite to what your urge is. Vulnerability is essentially the opposite of shame, so making a vulnerable post that thousands of people will see is one of the strongest forms of opposite action for shame.

One day, I felt ashamed of being afraid of eating a particular food, which has been a common experience for me as a result of my eating disorder. I had the urge to hide my feelings, so, instead, I made a post sharing a photo of the food and what my feelings were during the experience. While I was afraid that people would think less of me for having this experience, I discovered that it was quite the opposite. I received comments from followers telling me that they had similar experiences, and that my honesty made them feel a sense of community. This experience made me feel less shame about my fear, and it also helped me to feel less anxious about the food the next time I ate it.

The fire inside me to continue sharing my vulnerability grew even brighter this summer. This was my first summer in eating disorder recovery, and my body looked much different than it did in previous summers. It scared me, but I knew that I didn’t want to let it ruin my summer, and I didn’t want to let it ruin the progress I had made in my recovery and my journey to self-acceptance. So, I bought some cute swimsuits in my new size, and each time I wore one, I took a photo and posted it on Instagram. It was terrifying for me to publicly share photos where my body had bumps, rolls, cellulite, lumps, and many other “flaws” that are frowned upon in our society, however, I had faith that the process would be freeing — and I was right. By the end of the summer, posting a photo in a bikini didn’t scare me. I was sharing my flaws and insecurities openly with thousands of people, and it felt so good.

Making posts where I discuss things like the distressing reality of my anxiety or my discomfort with existing in my body is rarely easy. However, when my followers comment that I make them feel less alone or that I’ve helped them when they were having a bad day, it makes it all worth it. When people message me and say that I inspired them to find recovery or to start dancing again, it makes me realize that this is what I’m meant to do.

My Instagram account is helping me realize that being vulnerable and opening up is one of the few things that actually helps reduce the shame that I’ve held inside for so long. Sharing my authentic self with the world is incredibly fulfilling because I don’t have to hide behind anything. I can just be who I am, and it shows who I truly want in my life because if someone can’t handle my authenticity, then I don’t need to connect with them.