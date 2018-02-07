How Sick Is Too Sick To Go To School?

Originally published on Motherly.

By Diana Spalding

Your to-do list is kind of under control. The kitchen is mostly clean. You just finished that big work project and to celebrate, you scheduled a lunch out with the girls tomorrow while your little one is at school. As you rest your head on the pillow you think to yourself, “Okay! I might actually sorta-kinda have this whole thing under control!”

And then you hear it from down the hallway: cough, cough.

Your eyes shoot open. No. It’s fine, just a little tickle in her throat. She’s fine.

Cough, cough, cough.

Nope, it’s fine. If I lay here and don’t move nothing will be...

“MOOOOOOMMMMMMYYYYYYYYY I don’t feeeeeeel goooooooood.”

Sigh.

You break out the humidifier, the Tylenol and the snuggles. And then comes the inevitable question — can she go to school tomorrow? It’s not an easy question to answer, for sure.

On the one hand, kids are basically walking booger factories at all times — if we kept them home for every sneeze and cough they’d never go to school. On the other hand, we don’t want to put our kids in a situation where they could get sicker — or make other kids sick.

When in doubt, you should always give your pediatrician a call for guidance. Most schools have policies on it as well. But as a general rule of thumb, here’s what to know:

Fevers

The most clear cut of all symptoms are fevers — if she has a fever, she stays home. A fever is any temperature of 100.4 Fahrenheit or greater. A child needs to be fever-free for a full 24-hours before she can return to school.

Note: If your newborn has a fever she needs medical attention right away. It could be an emergency.

Stuffy nose and cough

A mildly stuffy nose, or an occasional cough isn’t enough to warrant a day off from school. But if the mucus is really thick and/or the cough is frequent, loud, or just sounds “gross,” it’s probably best to keep her home.

Coughs can linger for a long time in children, but if it persists for several days, or she has a fever with it, give your doctor a call. If the cough sounds like a seal barking, and certainly if she is having any trouble breathing, get medical attention right away.

Or as my daughter’s preschool teacher called it, “intestinal mischief.” If your child is vomiting or has diarrhea, she should stay home (and should stay home for 24 hours after the last incident). Make sure everyone at home washes their hands really well, as stomach bugs tend to be very contagious.

Remember to encourage your child to drink lots of fluids. If she’s not drinking, call your doctor right away.

Skin stuff

This can be tricky—between marker explosions, dry skin and rashes, it seems like my kids’ skin looks different every day. Rashes are almost impossible to diagnose over the phone, so if you are concerned, she’ll need to be evaluated by her doctor to help determine the cause (and contagiousness) of the rash.

If you suspect your child has lice, she should stay home as well — and you’ll probably have to give the school a call so they can ANONYMOUSLY alert the other parents.

Along the same lines is the dreaded conjunctivitis, or pink eye. Usually your child (or lucky you) will wake up with their eyelids crusted shut, or they’ll have a very pink eye with lots of goop (sorry—but we’re all moms here, we can handle the eye goop convo right?)

This is highly contagious, so they should for sure stay home from school. Depending on if it’s viral or bacterial, you doctor may prescribe medicine that clears it up quickly.

Pain

This one is tough — kids often complain about various booboos, especially when it means that they get a Frozen Bandaid out of the deal. If she complains of pain persistently, if the pain prevents her from playing, and of course if you witness a bad injury, keep her home and get medical help right away.

Remember that you know your child best. Ultimately, you get to make the decision. Your pediatrician will be there to guide you, and one day, ONE DAY, you really will get that whole to-do list tackled... we think?

You’ve got this.