How Snap's New 'Context Cards' Just Killed Yelp

For as long as we can remember, Yelp has served two purposes: ranking and discovery. Want to try a new restaurant? Just launch Yelp, search “Sushi,” and you’ll automatically see results segmented primarily by distance, ranking, and price. While Snapchat focused more on the social aspect of sharing locations and brands, Yelp was your one-stop-shop of learning the what’s, when’s, and how’s of any given location. That is, until today.

Who Uses Snapchat?

To see the true impact Context Cards (I’ll admit, they probably could’ve chosen a better name) will play, let’s first analyze the behaviors of Snapchat’s core audience: people aged 18-34. In fact, Snapchat claims to reach 41% of all 18-34 year olds in the US, daily. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, this statistic dates back to 2016 and there’s no telling what their market share is now in this demographic. I’d actually take another step forward and argue that Snapchat’s authentic loyal customer base actually comes from users under 18 (aka Gen Z). Gen Zers have maintained the highest levels of engagement of any demographic, go to extreme extents such as emailing Snapchat when they lose their “Snap streaks,” and don’t even have Facebook accounts anymore.

The Rise of Spontaneity

Snap

Want to go somewhere? No more needing to ask mom or dad for a ride, we simply tap a button and a stranger is there within minutes to grant us safe passage. Hungry? Screw picking up food, we’ll just tap another button and have it delivered in half an hour or less. Let’s go a step further: for the first time ever, people are putting down substantial money without even knowing what they’re getting! Look at FabFitFun, an incredible company that was able to early on acknowledge and capitalize on this growing need. They help you discover amazing products to live a better, more balanced life by going through the pain of testing hundreds of products and select only the absolute best, as a complete surprise for you until it arrives at your doorstep. Why do we love companies like this? Because we love the thrill of surprise—and of spontaneity.

Snapchat has matched this impulsive behavior of their core users and specifically engineered Context Cards around it. Now, we can not only see where our friends are, but we’re also now encouraged, in-app, to call ourselves an Uber to that exact destination, whether it be a restaurant, hotel, or nightclub.

Ok...Gen Z is Spontaneous, How Does This Tie Into Yelp?

At the beginning, I mentioned Yelp’s core features: ranking and discovery. Ranking exists to serve as a sense of trust from ”critiques” to the average Joe. That’s why many choose what movie to watch based on IMDb ratings, or why we choose where to eat based on Yelp ratings. As I argued in my last article, Snapchat automatically garners the ultimate sense of trust merely because our friends are naturally segmented to be most similar to us. This is the one truth that led me to create my previous company, Geocasion, along with my co-founder Leor Massachi. While you may have anyone from your mayor, neighbor, or dog on Facebook (I’ve actually seen this), we only trust people that are similar to us in age and lifestyle to follow our minute-to-minute activities on Snapchat. While we’ll post a nice, innocent picture of us and our friends hanging out on Facebook, we’ll definitely be posting the multiple rounds of shots, beer pong games, and our blacked out friends dancing like lunatics on Snapchat. Why? Trust.

For the same reason we willingly post videos of us being complete delinquents on Snapchat, we’re also extremely more likely to dine, party, and lounge where our Snapchat friends do. By coupling “Snap Maps” with the newly-introduced Context Cards, Snapchat just created a recipe for ultimate unplanned hangouts. Take restaurants for example. Now we know where our friends are, what they’re eating, when they’re eating, and how far they’re eating from us. And even if we don’t join them that instant, we gain a sense of trust for that restaurant or venue at a level that can never be delivered via Facebook ads, influencer posts, or even Yelp ratings.

Discovery fits these same principles. If we can zoom out of our Snap Map and see where our many friends are dining, in real-time, right around us, the use-case of utilizing Yelp as a discovery platform slowly dies. And while Snapchat is launching Context Cards with a third-party (TripAdvisor) to generate current rankings, I’m going to make a bold prediction that, soon enough, Snapchat will bring this feature in-house and allow our friends and members of the Snapchat community to rank restaurants and other locations.

Maybe Yelp’s Not Fully Dead...Yet

While Yelp’s market share in restaurants and other popular venues will be severely hit, it will still serve as a resource for brick and mortar services. While Millenials and Gen Zers will definitely post where they’re clubbing Saturday night or dining for Sunday brunch, I’m not too sure they’ll be sharing the mundane parts of life such as picking up pills from their local pharmacist, getting an eye-exam from their optometrist, or buying dog food for their Labrador. Yelp plays an important role in vetting mostly service-based businesses that aren’t “hype” or share-worthy.