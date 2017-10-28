How software has changed the world and give us an easy daily life

The software is all around us. And, you can't simply deny the fact that software impacts the world every day in any possible ways. So, from where did, the need for software products come from? How it software has changed the world and given us an easy life? Let's quickly explore all of these questions, reveal a fascinating story of software products, and their utilities in our day-to-day life.

Brief History of Software Products:

In the year of 1941, Konrad Zuse (a potentially talented engineer) designed a digital computer that was capable of using software to solve general problems. This phase marks the beginning of the so-called software industry that has evolved and changed the world around us and even blessed us with an easy and convenient life. By the 1980s, reputed software companies identified the potential in the interactive, user-friendly graphical interfaces of software that we are now pretty much familiar with By the early 1990s, Microsoft and other renowned companies efficiently led to the era of fast and convenient software.

Among the numerous software products that have efficiently evolved the world, I would like to emphasize the functionalities and usefulness of Microsoft Office specifically. According to my opinion, the introduction of this wonderful software suite has impacted and revolutionized the modern workplace and global business in any significant ways. For example, Microsoft Word has offered us an efficient, waste-free, and effective way of producing text-based data. Similarly, Microsoft Powerpoint has ushered a multitude of benefits for academic and business users. This software has helped us to create simple and easily accessible audio/visual presentations. Whereas, Microsoft Excel has helped us to reach the modern level of administrative efficiency.

Usage of Software in Various Sectors:

Each of our computers features an operating system that's nothing but a very complex piece of software with various interrelated functions. The invention of this brilliant software has redefined home computing. Operating systems are now an essential part of all computing devices and cell phones without which you can't properly operate computers. And, you can't properly operate computers and its peripherals (such as, USB device and CD-ROM), you'll need to rely on manual skills that can severely affect your day-to-day work regarding quality, efficiency, and accuracy. The software is being used in complex medical machines, electrical grids, nuclear plants, and other utilities which provide us with the basics of life. The software even makes your life convenient. For example, a computer software has allowed us to connect with friends and family members through social networks easily.

As software becomes more and more integrated into electronics and appliances, it will obviously continue to simplify life's challenges. For instance, you can now easily drive from point A to point B using onboard GPS software. Televisions now make suggestions and even record your favourite shows depending on your preferences. Modern-day refrigerators can notify the owners about spoiled food.