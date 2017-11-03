How Sterling Griffin Went From $20k/m to $400k/m in Less Than 12 Months

No one becomes wildly successful on their own. Whether we realize it or not, support from family, friends, and teachers, throughout our lives, ends up playing a large role in determining our fate. Alone, obstacles can feel impossible and insurmountable. But with experienced help and actionable advice from trusted advisors and mentors, we can level up more quickly and get what we want in life faster.

There comes a point in time, as we age, where we have the unique opportunity to give back and embark on a relationship on the other side of the table, as an advisor for a mentee. For all the power you get as a mentor to influence another person’s life, there is also a lot of responsibility: bad mentorship relationships can have dramatic, negative consequences on the mentee’s life.

Whether you find yourself as a mentor while in the workplace or even just in your day to day life, realize that this is an extremely special and rare point in time where you have the ability to sizably impact someone’s life, for the better.

Being a great mentor, however, is no easy task. It is a careful balance of confidence, humility, intelligence, and awareness that makes for the best mentors. Luckily, I got to chat with a mentor for other mentors, Sterling Griffin, the founder of The Wealthy Coach Academy, an online course that helps fitness coaches create six figure businesses in just a few months. He has worked with literally hundreds of clients who have gone from zero to full time, professional trainers, all under his guidance.

In his journey, he has seen everything go right (and wrong) and knows exactly what it takes to thrive as a leader and mentor for your clients.

Sterling Griffin

I boiled down his advice into 4 Steps You Can Take To Become a Better Mentor:

1. Start Being Radically Honest

Ask any leader, teacher, or coach, and they will tell you the worst part of their job is handing back bad news. No one likes to tell people they have failed.

But Griffin puts a spin on this unfortunate circumstance and realizes that brutal honesty is one of the best ways to help your client learn from a mistake, and grow. “You have to be willing to challenge your clients, powerfully. Most coaches love people. They care. They're nurturers. They want to support, but what a lot of coaches miss, is that tough love is real love, and if you want to create the best possible, transformational experience for other people, you have to be willing to challenge them powerfully, and honestly say things to them that no one else is willing to say. When you can challenge someone to get specific on what they want, challenge them to understand why exactly they must have it, and to help them see through their bullshit, when they make up excuses, their stories, around why they can't have what they want, or take action to get it. Then, people can wake up in your presence, see the truth, and move forward.”

2. Test Your Ideas

As a mentor, you cannot be afraid of taking risks and trying new things. In an industry that is constantly evolving with new strategies and best practices, the only way to keep up with the latest and greatest is to constantly be experimenting.

One key that Griffin passed to me was the idea of not waiting for results. He says, “A lot of people think results take time, but they don’t. People simply take time to take action when they don’t have to. Take action now, and you can have the results now.”

As a mentor, you have to be willing to work hard, hustle, and try things that may not work out. You can pass on this “learning by doing” mentality to your clients, who will see you working hard to improve your game, as they should as well.

3. Be Honest

One thing that takes a while for most professionals to figure out is that not knowing something is not the worst scenario. In fact, the absolute most damaging thing you can do to your career is pretend you know something, when in fact you do not.

As a mentor, you must realize that you do not hold all the answers. That subtle humility and self awareness can help you be a more powerful and helpful coach. No one appreciates fluffy answers. No one likes lying. Your mentee will understand if you say to them, “honestly, I do not know this answer and I will get back to you after doing some research.”

4. Be Yourself

When you read about celebrity leaders in the news, it is easy to feel unqualified to be a mentor.

“They are smarter than me.”

“I do not have the resources to be successful.”

“I am not as famous as them.”

You have to, Griffin says, “Focus on being the person and having the results your mentee want to have.”