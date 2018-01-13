How Tech Is Revolutionizing The Music Industry

It started with Napster.

Once internet technology collided with the music industry, the ways we produce, distribute, purchase and consume music have never been the same. Since then, we’ve gone through several phases, as bands like Metallica have lashed out, Radiohead have pioneered pay-what-you-want albums, and platforms like Bandcamp have given startup musicians a turn at the mic.

Now, as the choppy wake of file sharing and torrenting still ripples through the industry, we’re still looking for a way to make and share music that musicians, industry execs and fans can all agree upon. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), a non-profit that represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide, reports that in the past 15 years music industry revenues have slumped by 40 percent.

Now, of course, the industry is seeking to return to sustainable growth by closing the value gap -- e.g. the gap between how much a musician values her work versus how little YouTube gives back for the value they extract from it. But how can we do this?

The Spotify Plateau

Spotify has dominated the music streaming world for the past several years, and their brand has become almost synonymous with online listening. But with a business model that forces users to choose between subscription fees or invasive ads, many music fans steer clear.

Other services like iTunes and YouTube have similar problems. None of these services cater to the musicians, either, who often end up with only pennies to show for the hard work they’ve put into their albums. "Though services like iTunes have revolutionized how consumers buy music and how the music industry sells music, the low percentage offered to musicians, artists and song writers makes it hard for them to make a living today. Because of streaming services like YouTube & Spotify in general, sales of physical copies have plunged while song streaming has gone up immensely. The earnings from streaming services to song writers per stream/play ($0.0003 -$ 0.007) is a lot lower than if a physical copy were purchased,” says Teak Underdue of Hallway Productionz who have produced records for major artists including Ice Cube, T-Bone, Angie Stone, Dave Hollister, among others.

Many artists claim that Spotify and streaming platforms like it devalue their music and destroy album sales. Despite Spotify’s claims that some 70 percent of their revenues are invested back into the music industry, artists are not seeing the funds.

Without some revolutionary overhaul, the current model of music streaming seems to have plateaued. But perhaps there’s another way.

Mixing Music The Easy Way

It’s not just on the distribution end that technology is disrupting music. Production is changing, too. Early internet bedroom pop gave rise to stars like Grimes, and now it’s easier than ever for a budding musician working solo, like Grimes did, to put her ideas into production. Even without recording equipment, industry connections, or money for a recording studio, you can now use apps like TIZE to produce at a professional level. What is basically a DJ booth on your mobile device, TIZE’s development is perfectly timed, in a ‘why-didn’t-I-think-of-that?’ kind of way.

In today’s digital world, music can be made even without the use of instruments, and new apps pop up constantly that are aiming to help artists craft their sound. The technological opportunities are endless, making it more accessible to a wider array of people.

Where Will This Collision Of Music And Tech Leave The Industry?

Of course, with these resources available, why even bother with contracts or record labels? As music becomes more democratized by distribution platforms and bedroom producers, industry execs could be the first to get looped out. That could present a whole slew of other problems, or at least backlashes, from one end of the music world.

A talented producer is as necessary to good record production as a talented songwriter. But with the power to produce, distribute, and receive payment for your music all in the palm of your hand, it will be possible for a record release to become an entirely one-man-or-woman show. However it’ll be interesting to see if the quality can remain the same without an entire team of professionals working with an artist.

Time will tell if we can look to platforms like Spotify to step up and offer a solution to the music industry’s value gap, and whether the democratization of production through apps will empower more up-and-coming voices. Hopefully we can look forward to many creative results.