How the 25th Amendment really works

It’s clear that increasing numbers of people in Washington, D.C. are prepared to remove Donald Trump from office. This group includes Republicans as well as Democrats, members of Congress, and Trump’s Cabinet members.

Robert Reich’s interesting tweet the other day is a good example. It suggests the mood in the cloakrooms of Capitol Hill: dark, deeply pessimistic, scared about an unhinged, isolated Trump, “hating everyone in the White House,” “unraveling” before everyone’s eyes. Yet with Impeachment a near-certain impossibility given the tea party dominance in the House of Representatives (where such proceedings Constitutionally must begin), that leaves only one option: the 25th Amendment.

Much is being said about this strange, little-known section of the Constitution, which was adopted in 1967. The Amendment’s key part, as far as removing Trump from office is concerned, is Section 4. It outlines the steps that must be taken. Here is a summary, with the names of the relevant players.

The first thing that has to happen is that “the Vice President” (Michael Pence) “and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide” must “transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate” (currently Orrin Hatch) “their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Upon that occurrence, “the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

Lots to break down in this rather sweeping statement. Note that the participation of the Vice President is mandatory: he must initiate the removal process. But he cannot do it alone: he has choices as to the others he needs for the process to go forward. One possibility is the acquiescence of “a majority of the principal officers of the executive departments.” That would be the Cabinet. There are currently 15 such executive departments. In other words, if eight Cabinet secretaries joined forces with the Vice President, that would be enough to sign the “written declaration” to Orrin Hatch, which statutorily would result in the “immediate” removal of the President.

Are there eight Cabinet secretaries who would play along? We can only speculate, of course. If things continue to deteriorate in the White House—Trump’s mental state, his alarming tweets, his inconstancy and impulsiveness, the threat of World War III, his insults to them—the following Secretaries may be the most likely to support Pence’s invocation of the 25th: Tillerson (State), Mnuchin (Treasury), Mattis (Defense), Perry (Energy), Ross (Commerce), Acosta (Labor), McMaster (NSA) and Chao (Transportation). That’s eight. I think that the most far-right deplorables in the Cabinet, such as Ben Carson and Betsy DeVos, would never oust their leader; but their approval would not be necessary. All it would take is Pence plus The Eight, and Trump is out of a job.

But, as I pointed out above, Pence (remember, he has to initiate the process) has another choice, besides the Cabinet: if he thought he couldn’t round up eight Secretaries, he could turn to “Congress” instead. But who in Congress does the Constitution empower with such an awesome duty? After all, there are 535 members. In this respect, Section 4 is unclear. The way the words read, it sounds like “a majority of…the principal officers of…Congress” could do it. Who are the “principal officers” of the Congress? This is not spelled out. However, they presumably include, at the very least, the Speaker of the House (Paul Ryan), the House Majority Leader (Kevin McCarthy), the House Minority Leader (Nancy Pelosi), the Senate Majority Leader (Mitch McConnell), the Senate Minority Leader (Chuck Schumer) and good old pro tempore Orrin Hatch.

Reading that list, it’s not hard to imagine a majority of them, perhaps all of them, siding with Pence, were Pence to invoke the 25th, which he wouldn’t do unless he had a good idea, before-hand, that he could get away with it. The problem is the vagueness of Section 4’s wording. Recalcitrant Republicans, particularly tea party House members (especially the Freedom Caucus) might challenge the “principal officers” and argue that they (the principal officers) do not fairly represent the sentiment in Congress, and perhaps Whips, committee heads and others ought to be included. They could make a lot of noise and create a lot of obstructionism, and then we’d be in uncharted waters.

There’s a further complication: Clause 2 of Section 4 gives the President a right of appeal: Although he had been “immediately” removed from office upon the transmission to Hatch of the necessary paperwork, that does not mean he must go quietly into the night. He, too, may “transmit to the President pro tempore…his written declaration that no inability exists.” In that case, amazingly, “he shall resume the powers and duties of his office.” Following that, Section 4 spells out various deadlines for various steps to be enacted; the bottom line is that “Congress shall [eventually] decide the issue.” That is all 535 members; a vote to remove would require “two-thirds…of both Houses” (i.e. House of Representatives and Senate). If things get this far, it’s completely unknowable if two-thirds of the House would vote to remove Trump from office (although I think two-thirds of the Senate might).

Would Trump appeal? Without doubt. He then would re-assume his “powers and duties” pending the final Congressional vote. Can you imagine Trump’s state of mind if things go that far? His paranoia would be greater than ever, his hatreds more powerful, his grievances heightened, his resentments boundless. And he would still have his small hands on the nuclear football. That scenario is almost impossible to fathom, and yet, we could find ourselves there pretty fast.