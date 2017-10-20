How The CEO Of Happier Campier Went From Renting To Selling A Luxury Camping Experience

Tiny houses? This is so California.

Travel is no longer restricted to hostels, hotels and Airbnbs. Happier Camper is pioneering the market for mobile experiential travel as the luxury travel accessory for any road trip. The HC1 by Happier Camper was invented by Derek Michael, the next level van accessory can be pulled by virtually any vehicle. Never been a camper or hate long road trips? This modern trailer will is a game-changer. Take a cue from Drake and start living #morelife. That’s what this Detroit native did when he combined his passion for outdoors with the automotive industry. When the market crashed in 2009, he turned to what he loved best when pursuing entrepreneurship. And what better city to invent an accessory that is pretty enough for the glamping enthusiasts and rugged enough for traditional backpackers. Here’s what the CEO of Happier Camper has to say about inventing purely organic products and renting his personal camping vehicle that may or may not include bears. Go inside our conversation here.

Describe the first time you went camping?

That's a tough one, I was so young, I would go with my parents often when I was a kid to places all over southern Ontario Canada and Michigan. My father has an old trailer in the driveway growing up with a kick butt sound system so I can say that my best memories then were hanging in the trailer with my friends reading comics and listening to the radio. Detroit back then had the best radio, and living on the border in Windsor got us all the best stations.

Any funny stories about getting approached by a bear or anything like that?

I've never a seen a bear. But I have seen a grizzly pretty close in Banff National Park. Camping is always fun and full of great stories. The last 10 years of my life have been full of great adventures in the little trailers.

What are your thoughts on glamping?

Well, I kinda hate the word, but I get it, and it makes sense. Folks want to be outdoors and enjoy nature, but they also want to feel comfortable and spoiled, it is a vacation. I don't see anything wrong with both. I think there can also be both. The HC1 is perfect for it. It is rugged and utilitarian for those looking for a more natural outdoor experience and super stylish and fun for those that want to be pampered. I like them both, and the flexibility of the modular interior on our trailer provides that. Every weekend is a different adventure and the HC1 adapts to that perfectly.

What made you build Happier Camper vehicle?

HA! These are BIG QUESTIONS! I can't tell you what exactly as it was a purely organic evolution, but I can give you a quick path. In 2009 I was doing a lot of graphics and website design stuff. The market crashed and work was scarce. Also, Steve Jobs killed Flash, my main programming gig, but at the same time, he also announced the iPad. I invented a product for it called iBallz ( www.iballz.info). It was pretty cool but simple drop proof case for tablets that was unique and worked well. We sold them to mostly parents of clumsy kids. My father wanted to help so he sent me his old fiberglass trailer from the 1960s called a Boler. It was the nicest thing ever and he helped a lot by painting it our company colors and we used it at trade shows and conventions as both the booth and a mascot. It was a great fit and it worked well for the brand. But what happened is I started using the trailer personally on the weekends and slowly fell in love with it. It opened a world to me. I was cut off from in the city and it genuinely made my life better. It was perfect. The problem was it wasn't mine and had logos all over it. So I bought a second one, and painted it orange and restored it new again and used that one for me, but I had nowhere to park them trailers! So I rented some spots from my local mechanic in Silverlake, Los Angeles to keep them while I wasn't using them. Soon after he became annoyed at all the folks passing by wanting to buy them. I never wanted to sell them. One day a young couple said they just wanted to rent one for the weekend. Money was tight and I thought why not! They rented it, I made a few bucks and they had a great time and posted a Yelp review. After that, I decided to make it a fun side business and put up "for rent" sign up. I soon because very busy with rentals, so I bought and restored a few more vintage fiberglass trailers and built the rental business up to about 12 units. Moved a few times, got robbed, almost gave up, all that fun stuff. I love it though and I loved the customers and I listened to them. I built the HC1 from what I learned from renting trailers. It took 3 years to design and build the first one. It was an epic adventure.

What was on your mood board?

There was no mood board when I designed the trailer, didn't exist yet! I was inspired by many things though.

How many compartments does it come with?

The interior of the HC1 is modular, each modular box is a storage container. They work very well. There is also storage around the permitter of the modular space benches as well as upper built-in cabinets.

How long does it take to make?

Orders currently take about 2 - 3 months to deliver, and we sell about 3 a week. We are working to speed and strengthen production every day and its happening. Fiberglass is an expensive and time-consuming process, but it makes up for it in longevity, style, and weight reduction. the HC1 is 1/3 the weight or a similar sized wood or metal-based trailer.

How many places have you traveled with your Happier Camper vehicle?

Again, a big question, I have been everywhere great! And there is still lots more to go. It's infinite what and where you can go.

What do you hope people get from purchasing this really cool accessory? Do you think more women would be keen to embrace nature? I.E. Glamping...

Yes, the lightweight and size factor of the HC1 makes it easy for everyone. Ladies like it a lot as it’s simple, cute and functional. But it’s build for everyone. Lots of folks don't have large trucks to tow around a big house on wheels, so this is for them.

What’s on the horizon for your company?

New products, new modular accessories and the happier camper village! :)