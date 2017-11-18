How “The Connection King” Built A Multi-Million Dollar Network at 17 Years Old

While most teenagers are busy scrolling around on social media, not many are busy building a multi-million dollar network using it. Casey Adams, 17 year old Author of “Rise of The Young,” public speaker, personal branding expert, and CEO of Viral Prime Marketing has done just that.

Why do people call you “The Connection King,” and what does it mean to you?

Earning this title was all about persistence and hard-work. People tend to call me “The Connection King “due to the fact that I’ve been able to build such a high level network on social media. For me, building your network of high level individuals is everything because it opens the door for many new opportunities. I’ve had the privilege to help many people in my network get connected, and it gives me a sense of gratitude knowing that I can connect people together for a positive impact.

What are the critical steps when getting in contact with somebody on social media?

Having started early and been into this field for 2 years now, I’ve learned quite a lot of things.For me, every platform has a lot of things to offer. When I look at social media, I see it as a ground to pitch your value. It may seem simple but you need to stick to the goal, only then you’ll be able to make it happen. For example, I’ve made it a priority to reach out to people in my industry on a daily basis using Instagram DM. You should always go into a DM thinking about what value you can add to that individual. Remember, stay consistent and don’t feel bad sending more than 1 DM. Sending a DM to Tai Lopez changed my life, and I encourage you to reach out to people on a daily basis.

What does personal branding mean to you, and how do you view it?

Social media has a large influence on the business world. You can consider your social media page as a business card, and you must treat it like that. Building a personal brand to me is like building your social credibility. Once you establish a personal brand on social media, you will be able to leverage it to create many new opportunities which allow you to connect with like-minded people and build connections. Building a high quality personal brand has allowed me to get in contact with new business partners, get opportunities to speak at events, and has overall made all of the difference in my life. I’ve learned the value of personal branding from many industry leaders, and it has opened up many doors for me. Stay true to yourself, express your values to your audience, and put out content on a regular basis.

In your book “Rise of The Young” what do you want the reader to take from it?

When I was going through Interspinous ligament damage when I was 15 years old, I learned a very valuable lesson. I was put into a neck brace for 20 weeks, and I was told that I would never be able to play the sport of football ever again. In my book, I go in depth about the struggles I went through and how I was able to turn my life around. The main point I want the readers to take away is the power of a tragic moment. Also, I go over my secret strategy when building a personal brand. In the last chapter I had the privilege to interview many of my mentors, and they talk about their life experience of an entrepreneur, and give very insightful takeaways.

What are 3 tips to building high quality relationships?