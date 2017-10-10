How Gossip Media Smeared Weinstein Accuser Ambra Battilana Gutierrez

When Gutierrez made her initial complaints about Weinstein, there were very few pieces in the media that rallied to her defense.

The Daily Beast, in addition to the aforementioned coverage, was one of the few outlets to offer a more nuanced take on Gutierrez’s situation. “Naïve Innocent, Gold-Digger, or Neither?” a headline asked, with the accompanying piece later noting that “the reality is likely more human and complex.”

That article describes The New York Post’s salacious coverage of Gutierrez as painting her as “the image of the perfect she-devil.”

“The young, beautiful, wide-eyed woman who falls prey to Hollywood’s lusty male elite is a tale we know all too well ― and Battilana’s camp knows that, too...,” the article reads. “Her claims against Weinstein can’t be accepted as legitimate unless she is seen as either naïve and doe-eyed at one extreme, or aggressive and grasping at the other. It serves not only the media, but both Battilana’s and Weinstein’s camps to portray her as either Gone Girl or Snow White.”