How The Left Aligns Itself With Sexual Predators

Like the right, the left has its sexual predators. This puts the left in a squeamish spot. The side that is supposed to be staunchly feminist is also entwined with lots of lecherous men.

When the Harvey Weinstein scandal stormed into the spotlight last week, many liberals affected surprise. “Completely horrifying... impossible to ignore or dispute,” was how Lena Dunham described the accusations in an article for The New York Times.

Acting shocked allows the left to absolve itself of blame for aligning with men whose behavior undercuts their ultra feminist image. The “shock” defense makes it seem like people had no awareness — not even an inkling — that a powerful man in Hollywood could behave so beastly.

Since they didn’t know, there was nothing they could have done.

This is baloney.

In her article, Dunham details some of the sexual harassment she herself suffered in Hollywood. She even admits that she “heard the rumors” about Weinstein specifically. Yet, until The Times story, Dunham didn’t do anything.

To distract from her own complicity, Dunham focuses on “the deafening silence” of Hollywood men. But if most men in Hollywood are predators themselves (something that Dunham’s own experiences suggest), why would they speak out? It’s Dunham who touts herself as an uber feminist deconstructing the patriarchy. So it’s Dunham who’s supposed to be the unrelenting voice of social justice.

Of course, Dunham is not the only “woke” star to be snared by the Weinstein scandal.

Meryl Streep — such an outspoken critic of Trump’s vile behavior — never said anything about Weinstein’s vile behavior. “Not everybody knew,” Streep told Huff Post.

Huff Post titled their Streep interview: “Meryl Streep Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein”. But that’s not what Streep did. Streep did damage control. She tried to use the right rhetoric to excuse her relationship with Weinstein and keep her image as a socially-conscious celebrity from harm.

It’s not just Hollywood who benefited by keeping quiet about Weinstein: it’s Washington. Weinstein donated to very prominent Democrats, including Cory Booker, Al Franken, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris.

Now, many of those Democrats have promised to give their Weinstein money to charity. But why were they accepting it in the first place?

Also, it’s more than just Weinstein. Lurking beneath the left’s spectacle of progressiveness is an array of people who perpetuate and tolerate all kinds of sexual predatoriness.

One of Barack Obama’s biggest bundlers was fashion industry ruler Anna Wintour. Obama, though an avowed feminist, didn’t hesitate to accept money from an industry that treats models similarly to how Trump treated his beauty pageant contestants.

Then there is the exceptional irony of Hillary Clinton. While Clinton and her supporters railed at Trump, they remained reticence about Clinton’s own alliance with a sexual predator — her husband, Bill Clinton — and how she excused his behavior and tried to silence his victims.

Larry Busacca via Getty Images