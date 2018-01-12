How the Technology Your Company Uses Can Help the Environment

By Zev Herman

Entrepreneurs underestimate how much their business has an impact on the environment. I don’t just mean that in a negative way. I believe entrepreneurs, and people in general, underestimate the positive impact they can have on the planet as well. Most of your impact as an entrepreneur comes from smaller acts of leadership. Even if your business isn’t related to green technology, there are small ways you can help the environment. Most of your opportunities come from the technology you choose to use and the suppliers you decide to work with when keeping your operation running.

Making Green Technology a Part of Your Daily Business Operation

A big part of making sure your business's technology is environmentally conscious is paying attention to how you supply yourself with the materials you need to carry out your operation. If you use solar panels, recycled materials and energy-efficient technology in general, you are on the right track. Beyond that, what about the businesses with which you contract? Do they operate off of fossil fuels? Solar energy? Tidal or geothermal energy? When you reward businesses like these by working with them, you take small steps towards a better world and you help move green technology forward. As a matter of fact, you can also reap the benefits among the growing base of customers who consider environmental responsibility a key part of buying decisions.

Technology, Suppliers, Geography and the Environment

Another major factor to consider when thinking about your suppliers is location. Are you buying from somewhere in your community? Are you buying items from halfway around the globe that take four jet planes (and gallons of jet fuel) not to mention the gasoline it takes to get your supplies where they need to go? Local businesses and suppliers for any type of goods will reduce the overall environmental footprint of your business.

How Entrepreneurs Can Help the Environment: Leading by Example

People tend to underestimate their own influence in general. This is doubly true of entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs tend to be leaders on their teams. You get to see that team every weekday for eight hours a stretch at least. The simple fact is they spend most of their time with you. That means the culture you build is likely to ripple outward. If that culture is one of environmental consciousness, you never know how big of a difference you could make.

Creating an Environmentally-Friendly Company Culture

Beyond technology, there are a million small decisions your business makes every day. Do you print out meeting agendas or allow people to read them on their laptops and tablets? Do you stock the kitchen with plastic and paper cups? Are there any more environmentally friendly options? There are so many green alternatives to almost any office supply you might need. There are pens that have been made out of recycled cardboard or recycled water bottles. There are napkins, plates and cups that are made from responsible sources as well. Beyond supplies like these, take a look at some of the food options. Would it be impossible to support local food businesses in your choice of snacks? Doing so would cut back on the carbon footprint needed to provide your food. Big technology decisions and little details all make your company better for the environment.

