How the true love was born - my adventure with photography.

A friend blogger inspired me to try to work from town today. There was a time I used to do this quite a lot. But when my depression got worse I almost stopped leaving home for other reasons than my regular job. Yes, this one is going to touch few of the most important topics for me - you guessed it right. So, I’ve got my coffee - cafe latte with some almond milk, I’ve got a piece of coconut cake - I’m ready to tell you how I started taking my photographs. Almost all of you know me from my photography blog - I’m obsessed with taking pictures. Everywhere and with every tool I have. That’s why all the pictures in this post are sponsored by my iPhone 7 Plus. I did not take any camera with me today on purpose - I always take it as a challenge to take pictures good enough to post with my phone only. It doesn’t mean I don’t use a regular cameras - duh, I use them a lot. But nowadays it’s mostly a film camera - don’t you ever let anyone tell you that film cameras are useless in the age when you can take a superb photo using any electrical device you have at home. You need to try, to find out that traditional photography captures immortal memories and soul inside of a picture. Even if it’s only a toy camera you can get for $5. It’s about the film itself. About it’s grain where every single ray of light is perfectly captured on a 35mm frame. About the settings set in a rush to capture the perfect moment. In imperfection of the shot. Lost focus. Caught focus. A lens flare you’ve never expected. It takes time and practice. But it’s worth trying.

The first time I’ve ever had a camera in my hands was more than ten years ago. I was a lost teenager with her first depression symptoms. The most horrible time of my life. I had so much to tell but I was not gifted in any way (in this place I always have the same sounding quote from „Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona” in my head). One day a person very dear to my heart, handed me a camera and said „Just take a picture. Try it.” It escalated very quickly. I was taking photos of flowers, trees, animals, woods and fields. Now, when I look at some of these pictures I can’t stand how bad they are. But you need to remember that it’s an essential part of the process. Few weeks ago I posted a random picture on twitter. I was just sharing a moment of me, having coffee and chilling on my own. A friend asked how is it possible that I take such great photos of so simple things. First of all - I blushed like a rose, cause it’s such a wonderful thing to hear. And second of all - there is only one answer for the question: I’ve taken thousands of bad photos before! With time it becomes a habit - taking care of the light or the composition. Even if you take pictures of your flat to rent, you just care of all those conditions you’ve learned or heard so much about through all years of practicing. Photography became my biggest love and I can’t imagine my life without it. It sounds like a typical cliche, but it’s true! I’ve tried digital photography, pin hole photography, film photography, macro photography - I love all kinds! But shooting film still is my favorite kind. It’s just my thing. If you ever want to try photography but you’re afraid of bad photos - don’t be! You learn through them, only to be better. Know more. Just try. Take a camera you have - it doesn’t matter it’s a cheap, compact camera you bought only to shoot something during your holidays, take the camera. Try.