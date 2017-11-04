How the Volume App Has Become the In-Chief for Every Party

Planning is never easy, whether it’s for a big trip or just a small night-out. What makes it a burden on the head is all the hassle and countless discussion with all the people involved. After continuous group chats, meetings and extensive search for the right place, we conclude with a final plan to go with. Who’d think making plans would become easy one day? Well, Musa Sulejmani and Carson White definitely thought of it and came up with an app called ‘volume’ to make hangouts with your friends convenient and fun like never before. The volume app has an anomalous platform of providing its users a platform where they can see the real-time crowd and demographic information about nearby places.

It all started when the founders Musa and Carson were university students and being outdoor persons themselves, they understood the importance of time economy in making decisions for plans to go out. However, the same was analogous for everyone, mostly due to the lack of a platform wherein they can figure out everything, all at once. Coming up with such an app was more like a need of the hour and no wonder, it became viral overnight. All you need to do is type in where you want to head to or choose from the option on the screen and you’ll get all the information about the hotspots in your locality. It even shows the waiting time, the male-female ratio, cover charges, your friends in that place and everything else you’ll ever need to have a great time. You can save the event, add or tag your friends there and ask them out to come along.

Having lived in an entrepreneurial background and developing strong knowledge in Artificial Intelligence, the founders made it pretty sure that the app works quite intelligently. As soon as your searched data is analyzed, Volume starts to resolve what you need and what is your interest and soon turn into a personalized bar wherein places and events of your entertainment will gain more of your attention. Your friends can share their location with you, privately. We all know the pain of spending hours after planning, making endless itineraries and disputing group chats, Volume has made us slip into the comfort zone by reducing this time to just 4 minutes and making this handful of time rather more productive. For instance, if Chipotle is having an offer day like selling ‘Boo-rito’ at $3 then the app will tell you about the offer and also about the increase in waiting time due to the sale period. Easy, isn’t it?