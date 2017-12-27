How This DJ Went from Clubs in Hollywood to the NFL’s Turkey Bowl Halftime Show

On Thanksgiving Day, while multiplatinum recording artist Jason Derulo hit the field for the NFL Turkey Bowl halftime show between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, Jae Murphy simultaneously hit the turntables in preparation for the pop singer’s big debut. Subtly dressed in a black Colin Kaepernick t-shirt, Murphy brought his signature high-energy style to the stage as over 126 million viewers tuned in from their living rooms around the country.

Raised in Norfolk, Virginia, Murphy always had a passion for music and entertainment, and began building his name as “The Voice” of Howard University, where he would often serve as a host alongside of a number of celebrity guests during his stint at the famed HBCU. Upon graduating he became the host and DJ for the 2012 BET Music Matters tour headlined by Kendrick Lamar, and soon after moved to Los Angeles where a number of opportunities opened up for the SKAM artist, including tours with artists such as French Montana, Problem and Eric Bellinger.

In 2014 Murphy co-wrote and released his first record “You Playin’ (This Could Be Us)” ft. Game, Eric Bellinger and Problem, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Twitter Emerging Artists chart, and also earned writing credits on Eric Bellinger’s record “Viral” from the Cuffing Season album, which debuted No. 6 on Billboard’s R&B Album’s chart.

Over the last couple of years Murphy has joined Derulo on the road as his official DJ, gracing stages around the globe, as well as making appearances at last year’s Forbes Under 30 Music Festival, Good Morning America, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel.

But being a DJ isn’t just about festivals and world tours; it’s a business—and Murphy knows that to stay in the game, you have to play like a boss.

As Jason Derulo’s official DJ you recently had the opportunity to perform at the NFL Turkey Bowl half-time show in front of 126 million viewers. What qualities do you bring to the table that has enabled you to get on stage in front of millions of fans?

Just giving the energy that Jason needs to complete the duration of his performance and knowing how to act and perform on TV without being nervous. I’m the only other person on stage that has a microphone besides Jason, so Jason trusts me not to say any wild stuff with a mic in my hand. Him trusting me and allowing me to be vocally present during the performance, it’s definitely a blessing.

Your resume is pretty impressive. You’ve worked with a number of notable artists and toured with various events since leaving college five years ago. How did you go about building your brand as a DJ?

I’ve been building my brand as a DJ since 2009 by exploring my talent, music selection, stage presence and vocal presentation. When you’re able to captivate any audience—whether it’s a room of 30 or a room of 30,000—that is your one moment to sell yourself to that audience and for that audience to remember who you are after you get off that stage. So I’m able to brand myself as someone who is very much animated, charismatic and witty, but also educated on performance.

A lot of times when we’re doing state fairs or festivals or whatever, I’m booked to DJ an entire hour before Jason even comes out. So I’ve been able to brand my talent to the point where I’m a separate entity. I’m not only just Jason Derulo’s DJ, I’m also Jae Murphy. Me being somebody who’s still in his 20s, me being relatable, me being a testimony or a success story, that alone makes my brand so credible and believable. I have a real story, and as people have grown with me over the years, they’ve seen the story unfold.

What advice would you give to an aspiring DJ about building their brand and social media following so that they’re attracting bigger opportunities?

They should definitely try to master their 10,000 hours. 10,000 hours isn’t just mastering the physical aspect of the craft, it really embodies you positioning yourself to win. So that can be from networking, going to events, e-mailing this person, watching YouTube videos of the people who’ve done it the best before you, and really learning the business aspect.

A lot of people see the glitz and glamour, but the music industry is 80% business and 20% talent, and people don’t realize it until they get into a situation where they’re forced to realize how business savvy the whole music industry is. So I would definitely say 10,000 hours, which includes learning the technique and sharpening your edge as a performer.

Also, you have to know how to market yourself and you have to know how to place yourself. You have to really study people and how they receive music. That can also go into studying the trends and different playlists on streaming platforms, and what’s favorable among listeners on the radio.

Can you speak to the importance of relationship building in your industry?

Networking is essential. Being able to connect dots and drop names and get referrals, that’s another way I got on stage during halftime at the Turkey Bowl. Keep your name clean and be who you are, and don’t try to be something that you’re not. Your name is your name. If your name is a great name, doors will open up for you.

How did you overcome moments where you struggled financially on the journey to becoming an international DJ?

DJing and pursuing an entertainment career has been the forefront of all of my revenue and income since graduating. I haven’t taken a regular job since the summer of 2008. There are definitely unsure moments where you have to remain positive and remain faithful to whatever it is that you believe is going to happen for you. There are a lot of no’s and there’s going to be a lot of late payments where you get paid but it’ll take two weeks to a month before you actually get it. You just have to remain focused; you can’t ever feel like the end is over. If you ever feel like it’s a wrap, you won’t succeed.

Any advice on handling your finances as you become more successful in your career?

You’ve got to have the mind power and the strength to put money to the side. Just create a separate account and don’t touch it. If you get a regular paycheck just take a certain amount out and put it in your savings. It’s so hard to do but I will say it definitely helps you learn the dynamics of your finances and how fast it comes in it can go out just as fast.

What are some challenges that you face as an entrepreneur?

A lot of times if you don’t have an investor or sponsor present, you have to invest in yourself. So you’re working hard to survive on your own, but you’re working just as hard to continue investing in yourself before you do get a real big paycheck or an endorsement or any type of sponsorship recognition. That’s a rule of thumb for any entrepreneur—you have to invest in yourself. And there’s always a liability—investing in yourself is a risk, and if you don’t see no return the way you thought you would you’re going to have to sacrifice what you have whether it’s for rent, bills, food—or you just can’t get those Air Max’s that just came out (laughs).

What sacrifices have you had to make in order to achieve your dream?

My frequency of travel keeps me from being productive in other things that I’m doing and other projects that I’m creating under the table. It takes me away from being at my most creative space because I’m focused on performing and working to support Jason, but in turn, when I’m on the road and I’m doing my opening set, I’m investing in me; I’m putting myself on. I’m getting that visibility.

With every major gain comes sacrifice. And that’s the stage where I’m at now. Just imagine being on stage in front of a full dome in Detroit Michigan and you’re on stage in front of 126 million viewers, and when it’s all said and done and the fourth-quarter buzzer goes off, you get in the sprinter van, go to your hotel and just sit down on your bed. It’s a realization of how real a gain in your career can be, but it can’t be fulfilled without a sacrifice. God blessing me with that opportunity could not come to pass without sacrifice.