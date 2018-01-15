How This Entrepreneur Is Making a Difference For The Next Generation

Teddy Droseros is the founder of Grateful Peoples, a federal 501 c3 non-profit that has created an initiative to bring mindful living to the workplace, classroom, and beyond. In 2018 they plan to expand their reach to improve the lives of vulnerable populations including low income families, prison inmates, and youth correctional facilities.

Grateful Peoples “This is a VERY underprivileged population of kids, so this was really awesome!” Droseros exclaims about the opportunity to share the practice of gratitude to make a difference in the lives of middle school children.

Teddy started practicing gratitude in his mid-twenties and it helped completely change the way he perceives the world around him in just a few short years. To share this experience he created a gratitude journal using his artwork, which he would first leave in coffee shops and other places where people gathered to create community in New York City and Brooklyn. He left the journals with a sign asking people to share what they are grateful for and a pen so they could write it down. It began to catch on and he would return to check the journals on a regular basis. To his delight he found so many incredible things filling the pages. He began to think, "Where would my mind be now had I been introduced to gratitude and mindfulness at a younger age?" This thought inspired him to start a program where kids write down a list of things they are grateful for each morning before school starts. He reached out to his old high school teacher in New York City, with whom he had kept in touch with over the years, and told him about the idea. To Droseros’s surprise, his teacher was on board!

The project started with Droseros donating a set of 25 gratitude journals to the class with the intention of each student writing down something he or she was grateful for every day. Several months later, he went to visit the kids and asked them how the practice has impacted their mindset. Hearing what the kids had to say inspired him to make this initiative the main focus of Grateful Peoples. After sharing the success of the pilot in the video (shown below) on social media, other teachers started reaching out asking about the project. It started with 25 kids in 2016, and now 1,200 kids around the United States start each morning with a gratitude practice. The goal for September 2018 is to reach 5,000 kids and to expand the program to youth correctional facilities and prisons.

The most rewarding experience to date for Droseros was September 2016 when the principal of Lincoln Middle School in Syracuse, New York reached out about getting gratitude journals for each of her 550 students. He got to see first hand the impact that could be made when communities come together for a common cause. Five local companies held fundraisers to raise money for the kids. Some examples of fundraising that occurred include Apizza Regionale creating a "Gratitude Pie" and Original Grain creating a "Gratitude Smoothie" for their respective menus. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sales went to Grateful Peoples. In addition, O Yoga and Urban Life Athletics also held fundraiser classes where all proceeds went to the project. And finally, Terakeet held a fundraiser with their employees to raise money to donate. Over $4,000 was raised by these efforts and covered the cost of all 550 gratitude journals for the students at Lincoln Middle School.

“The message I want to share with kids is : We can use our mind and imagination to create the life of our dreams and manifest the reality we want. Practicing gratitude is an amazing tool for making this happen! Creating happiness is life's greatest art - what if we were taught to practice this skill at a younger age? That's the idea and energy that motivates me to keep growing the project!”

Students reported a more positive mindset and noticed more and more things to be grateful for the more they practiced. They also reported that they were more aware of things they originally took for granted and weren't totally conscious of before getting the journal.