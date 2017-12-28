How This Teenager Is Making a 6 Figure Salary Every Month

The average American household income is $59,039 a year. 19-year-old Andrew McCarthy is a Generation Z millionaire.

Age doesn’t matter in the case of making money.

The land of the free, the land of opportunity—that’s the old adage, the proud slogan of the United States. There was once a time when making one million dollars created a twinkle in young Americans’ eyes. That’s not enough for this young Internet entrepreneur.

Andrew McCarthy is a self-taught businessman, taking pride in the thousands of hours he took to read, understand, test, and perfect his current e-commerce business model. At 15, McCarthy started day trading stock during and in-between class during his freshman year of high school. While other students participated in other extracurricular activities, McCarthy built websites. It was through scrolling, watching, and applying that McCarthy learned the ins and outs of product sourcing—a skill that would set the tone for his career as a salesman.

Combining a strong social media presence and old-fashioned networking, McCarthy began inserting himself into dropshipping entrepreneurial rings. You may be familiar with Amazon and Alibaba for their alternative business models. Nu selling is the norm, with direct selling becoming a powerful way to minimize costs for retailers sans the traditional distribution process. Learning on his own, McCarthy tested numerous marketing techniques through trial and error using the power of the Internet, often investing thousands of dollars into his efforts. He began to put the pieces together, fine-tuning his processes. McCarthy analyzed the successes of his marketing campaigns, slowly deciphering which tactics were more impactful and profitable. He took the vision from a model to a repeatable system that made him thousands every month. In essence, he learned to scale.

“The beauty of this business style is how I can create a store overnight if I see a hot trend or product rolling through Instagram or Twitter. When the red bathing suit hit all social medias and begin picking up traction, I already had a store in place. I had my very own red bathing suit giveaway going within hours, which was easy to hop on the trend and make five digits overnight simply due to my awareness and preparation.”

And prepared he is. McCarthy adopts a lifestyle of organization—between investing early on in different securities and systemizing his operations, he keeps everything in check. While admirable, that self-discipline and magic formula didn’t come without failure. “If I could have had a mentor who would have pushed me away from a few different unsuccessful methods that cost me hours of stress and money, I could be way ahead of the game by now,” McCarthy says. In regard to his plans for the future, he says he hopes “to serve as that mentor and help others get through this beginning stage as fast as possible.” While the rest of the America is making an average of 6 figures yearly, this teenager is achieving that salary each month—all from his phone and laptop. How did he do it? Andrew McCarthy is a young man of goals, opportunity, and execution. Between his online stores and plans to offer courses in dropshipping, McCarthy leading the way in transforming the current e-commerce industry. 1) You mentioned in previous interviews that you come from a long line of entrepreneurs. Can you tell us a little bit about your childhood idols, and which family members aiding in your journey to becoming the businessman you are today?

My dad’s side of the family has always been heavy in the entrepreneurial realm, where you can create something with yourself and others around you. I never really aspired to be part of corporate America and going to a 9-5 everyday. I would rather work on my passions as much as possible and have fun with what I do. Early on, I would say my childhood idols were Warren Buffett and then watching the rising popularity of Gary Vaynerchuk.

2) How many years did it take you to perfect your business model in the ecommerce industry?

I would say it took me about four years, going on five now. I began initially selling items online during my first year of high school when I figured out how much potential there was on the Internet. Much of my freshman year was spent studying the different opportunities present at the time in the online space. I didn’t actually take action until my sophomore year though, when I finally was able to start converting sales. The following year, I worked hard at perfecting my stores and preparing the right marketing campaigns. My senior year was the true eye-opener, as money was flowing through my businesses like never before. The amount of sales being produced totally surprised me, but at the same time motivated me to do more.

3) As the world becomes progressively more virtual, what are your thoughts on the evolution of e-commerce? How will the role of the physical store change over time as the digital industry evolves?

The world of e-commerce is advancing at such a rapid pace, allowing young entrepreneurs to carry out business activities in an easy and more efficient way. Now I can use an app or software to fulfill my orders, monetize my accounts, and update my stock. This quickly-advancing space is taking over—look at retail and how it has been performing, then look at Amazon and other online businesses. Online stores are taking consumers by storm. I truly believe that this era is a digital gold rush, presenting us with some of the best opportunities we will ever see.

4) You are a master seller. Are there any plans to create your own line of products one day? Or will you stick to doing what you do best?

Yes, I actually do have plans for a new line coming out. The line will support young entrepreneurs and people like myself who constantly work to become the best at what we do. I am really excited about this line. I think it will not only tell a story, but motivate and inspire others to work on what they love. I also have an e-commerce course that will pair with this, as I plan to help thousands of budding entrepreneurs take their first steps to success in the e-commerce space.

5) I am sure you constantly get the whole “Wow, you’re only 19?” quite often. What is one piece of advice you would give to budding entrepreneurs concerned with ageism?