How to Add multiple links on Instagram?

How to put multiple links on Instagram?

It is been so long that we are yet to add more than just a single link on Instagram. The creators ensured that they are following what they began with their rules – there will be only one link on a profile. However, we are here today to give you the details on how to add multiple links in insta.

With the ability to add links in the insta bio, you will gain the chance to reach to your followers in a more natural way. The best portion of the entire activity is its ability to complete the setup procedure in a few minutes. Moreover, you have everything that you would like to need to add more than 1 link in insta.

Why do you need multiple links?

The availability of the multiple links on the profile ensures that you are providing the opportunity for the user to have a quick look at the content that you are sharing across various platforms. Rather than asking the visitor to choose only the single site, you can provide them with several options. As you will add multiple links in insta, it gives you the chance to share numerous things at a time, or even promote the best blog posts.

An important that you will have to remember during this process is the value that you will be adding to your bio by allowing your followers to click outside the Instagram. It is crucial that you are providing the same amount of value that is available in the profile.

Working technology

You can add links to the insta bio by using a single link provided by Fololink. With the help of the tool, it is possible for you to collect multiple links and manage them on a single platform. Through this medium, you will be in a position to share all of your social media profiles and import links using a single URL.

Fololink is a free-to-use platform and provides you with an unlimited usage. Therefore, you can begin creating an account and add all the multiple accounts or links that you hold to the dashboard and begin managing the same from here. Once you add the links, Fololink will generate a single link containing the cluster of links added. Additionally, the dashboard provides access to editing, the addition of the links, and deletion of the links whenever you deem necessary.

How to create multiple links using Fololink?

As you understand the concept offered by Fololink, it is time to know how you can add multiple sites that you own, create a single account using Fololink, and add it to your Instagram account.

Step 1: Register with Fololink.

Step 2: Fololink will send an activation link to the entered email address. Once the account is active, you can sign in with the username and password to open the homepage of the website.

Step 3: In the homepage, you will notice the addition of the links that you can add to your account. You can add “n” number of links related to your website or that you wish to add to your Instagram account.

Step 4: After completion of adding the links to the profile, you can use the single link created by Fololink, which you can access from the right side of the screen.

Step 5: Copy the link from the Fololink website, and paste the same in your Instagram website.

The procedure is complete, and each time an individual visits your Instagram page, he or she will click the short URL, which will open access to multiple links available under your profile. Depending on the requirement, users will choose to browse the needed site. Through this manner, you will gain the possibility to add more than 1 link in insta.