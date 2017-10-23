How To Appeal To This Year’s Fall Homebuyers

It’s no secret: the real estate industry operates in cycles. The summer has become ubiquitous with feverish activity, as more people are looking to buy and sell while the weather permits. Subsequently, the colder months have relatively tempered expectations, at least as they compare to their warmer counterparts. That said, each season must be approach in a unique way. What works for sellers in the summer, for example, may not translate into the winter. And with fall officially upon us, it’s time sellers started looking at things from a fresh perspective.

If you are looking to sell a home sooner rather than later, may I recommend implementing some fall themed changes to your strategy? You may be surprised at how far a few little changes can take your listing.

If you want to attract more potential buyers in today’s fall real estate market, try some of these ideas:

Don’t Neglect The Lawn

Curb appeal, or the act of making a good first impression with the visual aesthetic of your property, remains one of the single greatest ways to attract buyers. And wouldn’t you know it, the lawn is the most recognized curb appeal feature prospective buyers take into consideration. If for nothing else, it’s the most prominent feature on display, outside of the home itself. That said, it’s in your best interest to maintain your lawn as the weather starts to cool down. Instead of letting your grass succumb to the harsher colder months, keep it alive and vibrant. It’s in your best interest to patch any brown spots that arise and maintain the grounds. Since you can expect more foliage at this time of the year, ramp of your raking efforts and keep your grass free of leave and unwanted, expired vegetation. Remember, the transition from summer is no excuse to neglect your lawn.

Prepare For The End Of Daylight Savings

Fall is officially upon us, and the days are growing shorter with each and every week. Soon enough, Daylight Savings will end and the nights will grow longer. That means it’s in your best interest to account for the lack of light and come up with a solution. I maintain that sellers at this time of the year should budget a little extra for exterior lighting. Not only will the extra light evoke a sense of security and safety, but it’ll also add to the property’s curb appeal — provided it is done tastefully. That’s right, there is no reason the right lighting can’t simultaneously make your property look more inviting and in the eyes of buyers, but I digress. Proper lighting at this time of the year can do so much more. Most notably, it’ll allow more interested buyers to see your home. Since days are going to be shorter, that means many buyers will see your home for the first time at night. If it isn’t illuminated properly, they could be turned off.

Staging Should Reflect The Weather

When the page officially turns to fall from summer, three things are guaranteed to happen: Leaves will change colors, days will get shorter, and the temperature will cool off. Perhaps even more importantly, however, is the appreciation most buyers exhibit for this time of the year. More often than not, buyers view the fall as a welcome change, and it’s time sellers started using the nostalgic sentiment to their advantage. Instead of staging your home the same way you would any other time of the year, give your interior a fall-inspired overhaul. Incorporate rustic colors that conjure up memories of the season. Make your fireplace a focal point that suggests your home is a great place to cozy up on a colder night. Lastly, rent some oversized furniture to compliment the fire place. Not only does oversized furniture replicate a cozy place to hunker down, but it is generally more comfortable. Make it easy for prospective buyers to actually see themselves enjoying the fireside. Remember, staging should help prospective buyers envision themselves living in the property, and these tips can help conjure up some nostalgic memories.

For all intents and purposes, buyers are more inclined to favor photos of properties taken on a perfect summer day, and rightfully so. There’s something about a deep blue sky and vibrant vegetation that highlights a home’s greatest features. However, I could argue that homeowners looking to sell in the fall should ignore popular consensus. For starters, the change in seasons could provide the perfect backdrop for your property. Perhaps even more importantly, however, is the message your photos are sending. A perfect picture of your home on a hot summer day may look nice, but it could suggest a dated listing. If for nothing else, any photo void of the change in seasons could hint at the idea that your home hasn’t been able to sell since summer. At the very least, it may cause buyers to question whether or not they want to consider your home as a viable candidate. Don’t give buyers any reason to question your property. Take photos that reflect the current season, and you may just find yourself with more serious buyers.