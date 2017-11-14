How to Approach Your Weight Loss Journey

It’s a cool, fall day here on Long Island, and I write this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health.

Piggybacking off of yesterday’s message, I wanted to discuss a common theme I’ll see amongst new clients and new group members of mine when they embark on their weight loss journeys. During the first week of any group or individual program with me, I emphasize the importance of creating both an individualized and a realistic plan so that everyone can reach their weight loss goals as simply as possible. Food substitutions, scheduling regular exercise, and prioritizing high quality sleep are all crucial components to one’s success — Both in the present, and going far into the future!

One of the prerequisites for all of my clients and group members is to read my 5 Strategies Report, my Food Guide, and my Healthy Recipe Book, after which they must find a way to make the simple principles I lay out work for them. While most folks will do exactly that, some will stop in their tracks, and try to go back on their commitment by finding things about the program that they feel they can’t do at that point in time.

Here are two of the most common examples displayed below in scripted, conversational form:

Example 1

Them: “I read in your Food Guide that you recommend that I buy organic food. I can’t afford that.”

Me: “I understand that buying organic food may be an extra expense. There are a couple of ways to look at this: 1) It’s just that — A recommendation, and nothing more. While I make this recommendation for health purposes, eating conventional foods of a higher quality than what you’re currently eating will still elicit the same body changes and the same weight loss results you want, and 2) It is an added cost, but it’s an investment in improving your health. Is your health not worth the extra money?”

Them: “I just can’t swing it right now. With the holidays coming up, and the vacation I’m going on, I just can’t afford eating organic foods. I don’t think I can commit to this right now.”

Me: “I understand. Out of curiosity, how much are you paying for this vacation?”

Them: “A fortune!”

Me: “So you’re willing to spend the little extra money you have on gifts and on a trip, but you’re not willing to allocate ANY of those funds to improve your health and to reach your goals?”

Them: *Silence*

Me: “I understand that making change like this is scary, but you came to me for a reason: You want to lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way! I’m giving you the tools to do that, and I know that everybody’s different (whether it be their health, financial, or fitness levels). That being said, there are going to be exercises and foods that I’m going to ask you to do that aren’t in the cards on Day 1. That’s OK! The point isn’t to be perfect and to make every single change I ask you to. Rather, it’s to enhance your quality of life. In order for you to do that, you have to look at what you CAN do — Not at what you can’t…’

Example 2

Them: “I was looking through your YouTube channel, and saw that a lot of the exercises you recommend involve squatting down. I have bad knees, and I’ve been told by my doctors that I should minimize the amount with which I bend my knees. I don’t think I can do this program.”

Me: “I understand. Did you watch the whole YouTube video specifically on squatting?”

Them: “No, I just scrolled through the list of exercises, and saw many that I recognized that involved bending the knees.”

Me: “Gotcha. Let me ask you: If you had to guess, how many times do you sit down and stand up throughout the day? Between your method of transportation, your office and your toilet, I’d venture to guess that it’s several dozen between all those. Am I right?”

Them: “Most likely.”

Me: “Cool. You do realize that you do dozens of squats each day then, right?”

Them: *Silence with a blank stare*

Me: “Squatting is probably THE most functional movement we as human beings perform on a daily basis. Watch the squatting YouTube video I have, as well as any other exercise video on my YouTube channel. While some of the movements involve a lot of bending and a lot of plyometrics that may not be possible for you right now, I always have a modification at the end of each video. Anybody can perform any of the workouts I prescribe, and can thus adjust them to match their current fitness level and injury history. You can do this!”

Notice how in both examples above, the new client or group member was just looking for the one shoe to drop that would negate their ability to fully commit. In just the last few months, I’ve had a few people that I’ve had to talk off the ledge right at the start of their respective programs. They felt that because they couldn’t (Emphasis: At that time, they couldn’t!) perfectly meet every set of criteria I laid out, that they weren’t going to be successful.

This is a JOURNEY! It takes hard work, determination, preparation and proper mindset. Think about it: You’re not going to just pick up the guitar and immediately begin playing like a rock star by the end of the day you start! You have to start somewhere, you have to start practicing, and you have to start making changes.

Eventually, you’re going to get to where you want to be! Just do me a favor: Don’t make excuses, and NEVER give up!! Obstacles are going to pop up on this journey, but if you bring the drive and the determination, you’ll be able to overcome ANYTHING ;-)

