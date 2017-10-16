How to Avoid Falling Off the Wagon on Your Weight Loss Journey!

It’s a cloudy, cool day here on Long Island, and after a weekend filled with some personal reflection, some softball, and the witnessing of one of the worst overturned AND reviewed calls in NFL history (I’m a long-suffering Jets fan, and that blown call cost us a game against our hated division rival, the Patriots!), it’s time to start a new week!

The hashtag ‘#mondaymotivation’ always dominates Twitter and Instagram at the start of each week, and if you follow any health and fitness people on social media, then you’ll often see a motivational meme or something of the sort affiliated with this popular hashtag. Even though I’m a millennial, and I’m not even 30 yet, I’m not a huge fan of memes (or most social media platforms or trends, for that matter…), and so this will have to suffice!

Most folks on their weight loss journeys are on point Monday-Thursday: They’ll eat clean each one of those days, they’ll get their workouts in, and they may even see some positive results over that four day span, whether it be on the scale, via body measurements, etc. Once Friday after work hits, though, all bets are off in terms of these same people staying on track until the following Monday morning!

Since I’ve worked in the health industry for 10 years, there are two extremely common excuses both current and past clients have used to try and legitimize their self-sabotaging dietary indiscretions over the weekend:

1) There’s the ‘I deserve it after a long week!’ mentality, and

2) There the, ‘I had a function (a family reunion, a wedding, etc.) that I attended, and there was no healthy food in sight!’

FYI, I’m going to have a great deal of fun completely destroying each one of these excuses, so please try and imagine me giggling like a schoolgirl whilst rubbing my hands together in anticipation while turning these arguments into mush…

Let’s start with Common Excuse #1 — You deserve to drink and eat garbage! Look, I remember when I worked in both a corporate and an office environment doing something I absolutely hated just to receive a paycheck that may or may not have paid my bills… You can bet that most Friday nights in my early-to-mid 20s were spent either at a bar or in my living room with my friends drinking inordinate amounts of alcohol whilst bingeing on Domino’s pizza, venting about how much our jobs, and even sometimes our entire lives sucked.

However, this was BEFORE I really got serious about my weight loss journey, as well as before I changed my attitude about how to approach life. It wasn’t until I heard a compelling argument that this type of behavior was stopped almost entirely in its tracks..

Now, I can’t even remember who specifically said it, but I was way down a rabbit hole on YouTube one day about four years ago, and I saw a video where a famous health pro asked his viewers very bluntly (I’m paraphrasing here), “So, you mean to tell me, that at the end of each week, because your life is sooo bad, that you’re making things better by pumping your body full of artificial chemicals, booze, grains, and sugar for an extremely temporary release? If you’re doing this, you’re only fooling yourself, because you’re going to wake up the next day feeling even WORSE than you did entering Friday morning. Why continue this trend of constant self-hatred and self-sabotage, when you can change your circumstances?”

At the time, my mind was blown! It really made me realize how absolutely STUPID the ‘Because I deserve it!’ line of thinking is… By drinking tons of booze and by eating loads of crap each weekend, I was (sub)consciously telling myself that I DESERVED to continue to suffer, and that these potent chemicals and toxic foods will help make my life better!!

Yeah, tell that to my nearly three year weight loss plateau, which was coupled with depression and extreme self-doubt…

Instead of sabotaging yourself, consider treating your body to exercise and healthy eating all week long! These positive actions release the same types of ‘feel-good’ hormones that drinking booze and eating sugar does, all without the negative effects on both your mind and your body ;-)

Common Excuse # 2 — Food quality was out of my hands, as I was away at an event over the weekend!

Let’s be real here: When it comes to functions like a wedding, you’ll often know FAR in advance that it’s coming up! We’re talking months, and sometimes even years!! You mean to tell me that there’s no way you could have brought some healthy snacks with you, eaten said snacks or even a meal beforehand, or even scoped out a healthy grocery store or restaurant chain that you could have eaten at instead of the venue?

Don’t even try it — It’s bull! This is another excuse we like to make in today’s society… I’m a victim, so instead of taking responsibility for my actions (or lack thereof!), I must blame both the circumstances and the people in my life for my problems.

Here’s a pro tip: If you want to succeed, it ain’t gonna happen if you play the blame game, and use that as an excuse to keep sabotaging yourself! Take responsibility for your actions, and if you really want to change, do what’s necessary. Your mind and your body will appreciate it ;-)

Until tomorrow!

