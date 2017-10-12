How to Be a Better Man - Wayne Levine

What does it take to be a better man? What does it take to be the man, husband, father and leader you’ve always wanted to be?

In this episode with Wayne Levine, a best selling author and a facilitator for men, he’s going to talk about the importance of being community-oriented and how to overcome the struggles someone may experience when creating a community.

Having a sense of community allows you to be more in your body and be more open to have trusting relationships with others. You’ll also get the wisdom and guidance you need to make critically important changes in your life and relationships.

Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch