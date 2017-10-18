How to be an Eco Wonder Woman with worm farming

With the environment taking up so much space in our minds lately, there has been a big push toward finding eco-friendly ways of living. Reducing our carbon footprint, contributing less to landfill, and making environmentally conscious choices are ways we can ensure our world is a safe place for future generations to live and thrive.

One of the biggest social news items lately has been around finding ways to reduce the amount of rubbish we create. Some brave souls are going so far as to live a completely waste-free life, which takes serious dedication. For me, small changes have made a big difference in the amount of rubbish in my bin at the end of each week. Making the effort to wash out and recycle more items, and making smarter packaging choices at the supermarket are easy ways to reduce landfill.

Another thing you can do at home, is compost your food scraps. The downside to composting is that it can take up a lot of space, be a bit smelly, and also requires a significant amount of time for your scraps and garden waste to break down. This is where worm farming is a great alternative. Worms help break down your food scraps a lot faster, and turn it into rich worm castings that you can spread on your garden for use as a soil conditioner and fertiliser.

The Hungry Bin is an innovative design worm farm from New Zealand, which makes worm farming so easy that anyone can do it, no matter the size of your family, or yard. I partnered with Wormlovers, the Australian stockist of the Hungry Bin, to give it a try and see just what all the worm farming fuss was about.

So, what’s so good about the Hungry Bin? The Wormlovers website says, ‘the Hungry Bin is a continuous flow system, which makes it far more efficient than worm farms that use stacked trays. The unique shape of the bin creates a large surface area, allowing the worms to easily access the food scraps at the top – they’re surface feeders after all – allowing them to process more waste, more quickly. The tapered sides encourages the worms to stay on the surface, while compressing their castings below.’ Looking at the shape of the bin it all starts to make sense. It’s really quite tall and the unique tapered sides are not only functional but quite aesthetically pleasing as well. Worms stay in the top and the castings (or vermicompost) gradually gets compacted down and eventually will be ready to harvest from the bottom. The worm juice (I love calling it that) drips down into the tray and can be used as required.

The Hungry Bin arrived, along with the worms, all contained in one box which was handy for me as I wasn’t able to set up the bin right away. I wasn’t worried about the worms surviving the journey and then the two day wait to make it into their new home, as they are packed up all cozy in some soil bedding to ensure they arrive safely. Set up, the Hungry Bin is around the same height as rubbish and recycling bins and is on wheels for easy manoeuvrability. Keep in mind that once it’s full it is very heavy and you’ll need to take care with moving it about.

The base of the bin has a filter which prevents the castings from falling out but allows the worm juice to drain into the bottom tray. This juice can be collected and used as soon as there is enough to dilute – 1 part worm juice to 8 parts water, perfect for a 9L watering can.

Regular potting mix or compost goes into the bin as starter bedding for the worms. I only needed 3 25l bags and the total cost for 4 was under $10.

Logic tells me that the first few harvestings from the bottom of the bin is going to be mostly potting mix. Compost worms stay near the surface and break down food scraps (and other waste products) and turn it into compost, unlike earthworms which are general soil improvers. There’s no reason these worms will make it very far down into the potting mix, so the compost will start to form on top.

Once the potting mix is pressed down a little and smoothed over, it needs to be watered lightly. The instructions say it should be as wet as a wrung out sponge.

This kit came with 2000 worms, which is recommended as a good start for the Hungry Bin. You can always add more to get it churning through more waste quicker but I’m already worried that I won’t have enough kitchen scraps to feed the little wrigglers, so 2000 seems to be the best start.

The Hungry Bin instructions and the Wormlovers guide are slightly contradictory when it comes to the next step. Hungry Bin says to add food scraps right away, but Wormlovers advises to let the worms settle in for a few days. I decided to stick with Wormlovers on this one and let the worms get acquainted with their new home.

The Hungry Bin needs a shady spot to live, out of direct sunlight. Worms don’t like it fiercely hot or freezing cold and can perish in such conditions so a sheltered spot is best. If you know the day is going to be very hot, a common occurrence in Australia, you can freeze a 2l milk or soft drink bottle filled with water, and let it rest on top of the soil (or dig it into the food scraps if there are any uneaten ones). The worms will shelter in the cool spots and you won’t come home to a lot of fried worms.

After a few days you can start to feed your worms. Along with food scraps they love paper and cardboard, so if you have a paper shredder, this is the perfect way to use up all those old bank statements and other documents you don’t need to keep. I usually add chopped up food scraps (avoiding onion, citrus and meat products) once a week after my Sunday meal prep, and then cover them with a layer of shredded paper. This keeps everything smelling fresh and is ready for the next week when I do another batch of cooking. Worms like to eat other things too and you can find more info on the Hungry Bin, including the ideal worm diet, on the Hungry Bin website.

Worm farming has to be one of the easiest ways to make a difference to the amount of rubbish you create, and is the perfect introduction to starting a veggie patch of your own. You’ll have all that lovely rich compost, you need somewhere to use it. Before you know it, you’ll be a certified green thumb.