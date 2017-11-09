How to be Financially Stable - Monique Alvarez

how to be financially stable

Talking about how to be financially stable is crucial because it helps you solve problems related to it.

In this episode, we are here with Monique Alvarez, an author, business consultant, and a digital nomad. She shares valuable tips on how one can create financial stability and still maintain a healthy relationship with family and friends.

Monique says that there are three main currencies in our lives; money, time, and attention. Money is a reflection of how we handle the other two.

