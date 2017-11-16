How To Be Masculine - Dwayne Klassen

In this day and age where women are empowered, men lose their sense of utility in the relationship. They’re confused and don’t know what to do in their relationships.
Dwayne Klassen is a speaker, author, coach, and relationship expert. He shares how men can foster their masculine energy and help their partner to get into their feminine energy.
Remember when a woman feels that energy from her partner, she will give tenfold in return.
Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch
