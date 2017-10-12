How to be Mindful in Our Interactions

I think what upsets me the most is humans inflicting pain and violence upon each other all because they just don’t know any better.

They’ve lost touch with the truth of who they really are and are fully identified with the Ego – a false conditioned self.

I feel when this happens, humans are more likely to perform outrageous acts of violence upon each other, plant life and animal life.

But instead of getting caught in the fire with the madness, we can be a part of the solution by simply becoming mindful of out interactions with others. We can do out part, especially in our day to day lives while we are at the grocery store, on a customer service call, listening to something talk whom we disagree with or even walking down the street.

It’s important to become aware and awake as to how we interact with those around us and our world. Because these interactions send out vibrational signals into the Universe and we draw back to us experiences that mimic how we treat and interact with others.

In the video below, I share an empowering question we can all ask ourselves to become mindful of our interactions. This helps us create the world we wish to live in!