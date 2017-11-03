Men are picky when it comes to dating. If you are single and out there dating, I am sure you are very aware of just how choosy men are. Usually, men have an idea in their head of a type of woman that they are attracted to, and either you fit his type or you don’t. However, occasionally a man will fall for a girl who is outside of that. Wouldn’t it be great if you could be that woman who could attract any guy? That’s why in this article I’m going to share with you how to be the kind of woman every man wants.

You might even have a friend like (I can certainly think of one!) who is like this. We’ll call her N. She’s pretty, smart, and fun, but not necessarily the most gorgeous girl in the room. However, there is something about her that guys just fall for. You may try to figure out why – is it her hair, makeup, body language? The truth is it’s a combination of all of that.

N. has an inner-confidence that can’t be ignored.

The truth is that you are already that beautiful, confident, glowing woman.

The only difference is that your confidence is buried under rejections, baggage, or past programming through your love blueprint.

All of those things that you’re working so hard on overcoming, berating yourself for — that perfect image you so desperately wish to be. What if you already were that woman? What if within you was already everything you needed in order to be that confident, gorgeous woman you’re trying so hard to be and yet thinking that you’re not?

What is keeping you from seeing and believing that?

What’s stopping you from giving yourself the permission to be her?

Who or what are you allowing to limit who you can be and create an identity with who you think you are or are no?

We get so wrapped up in the search for our Prince Charming whom we believe will make everything OK, that will complete us and our lives. We spend most of our time and energy doing anything but living our lives and going after our dreams. We tell ourselves that it’s all about finding love, but in the meantime the way we allow ourselves to be treated is anything but loving.

When you do start dating someone maybe the way you’re not treating yourself well is by giving your body away too soon, or your heart away instantly.

You may think it’s just about doing this enough times until a man finally chooses you. But in the process you can do so much damage to your confidence when you make it about being good enough, thin enough, or pretty enough.

I know, because I’ve been there.

You may forget that you already are enough.

I want you to ask yourself, “What happens when you finally have this love, this perfect relationship, that you’re yearning for? Will you suddenly become the confident, radiant woman you know is within you?”

You might. But it’s not because he has this magical power that will suddenly change everything about yourself. He may bring it out of you, but you have held the key to this power the whole time.

When your sense of confidence and peace is so dependent on someone else, he then has the power to take it all away. It’s just too dependent on another person.

If you’ve ever noticed that when you are in a relationship you seem to get more attention from other men, it’s because what has changed is that you are now calm, confident and assured in yourself. You’ve released the desperation and replaced with with peace and happiness.

Therefore the key is to embody that peace, calm, and happiness before you’re in a relationship when you most need to have it.

I want you to imagine the person you envision yourself becoming when you’re in that ultimate relationship. A mantra my clients love using is, “Thank you for my perfect partner.” Use that mantra as many times as possible throughout the day. Take the vision of how you think you’ll be one day and use it in your life right now. That future you is already who you are, deep down at your core.

Your confidence and inner beauty will shine through, and before you know it, you’ll be the kind of woman every man wants.

XO

Alexis Meads