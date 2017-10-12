How to become an estate agent without selling your soul to the devil

For many people, the estate agent is that most maligned of beasts. They roam the countryside looking for houses to buy and sell, and the public engages with them, pay them a fee and await to see how much they can knock off the asking price.

And then it all goes wrong, and we hate them.

It's pretty much as simple as that.

Estate agents are the butt of many jokes, with people wandering what exactly it is they do.

This apathy towards them has been fuelled by the rise in websites which allow people to sell houses themselves. If we can do it from the comfort of our own houses, then why do we need someone in a suit to come round?

Good question.

But still, estate agents have an important role to play in the whole house buying and selling process, a role that requires training and qualifications.

So the question many would ask is, can I become one?

Is the job right for me?

Many are attracted by the perceived high salaries estate agents attract, and it can be lucrative.

Let's say the average estate agent fee is 2% of the selling cost of a house, and the average cost of a house is £230,000 (or thereabouts) then an agent is likely to pocket around £4600. That's not bad.

Most people are now thinking "ah, so I sell two houses a month and I'm RICH!!! RICH I TELL YOU!!!"

Well, it's not quite that easy. You will have to do a lot of running around to get that fee, and you'll also have to advertise.

Have you noticed that the middle pages of your local paper are full of adverts with glossy photos? They're not cheap to run, and in a slow market, you may have to publish quite a few of them.

But, if you work at it, and if you're in an area with a fairly high turnover, then it's true that you can make a good salary out of it.

So what does an estate agent do?

Ahhh, the perennial question!

Here are some of the most obvious answers, but it's by no means a complete list:

Viewing properties

The main role here is looking at properties that people want to sell and giving the owners a realistic valuation. It's also helpful to point out areas for improvement. The agent will give a critical eye to the house and be able to advise on what can be done in order to get the best price, or to make it sell quicker.

Negociating a price

The agent is stuck between the buyer and seller. They'll want to get the best deal for both, so it's important they're impartial. It also means they need to be a good negociator and personable. It's at these times that stress levels can be high, so they'll need to deal with that, from both sides of the fence.

Answering queries

When you're an estate agent, you're suddenly the person who is expected to have all the answers. You'll need to know everything about property. Everything!

Who can become an estate agent?

Technically, anybody can.

You don't need any particular degree or qualification before you start, although you will have to go through some fairly rigurous training, usually on the job.

But, it's not for everyone.

You'll need to have excellent written and communication skills. Yes, that sounds odd given that one of the running jokes is that estate agencies used to have abbreviations that made reading documents almost impossible, but it's important you can communicate with people from all walks of life.

You also need to be friendly. This is not the sort of job for someone who likes to shout at people or get angry when they don't sign the right bit of paper. You need to guide people through the process in a manner that will make them feel at ease.

And then there's organisation.

With all of the paperwork that's involved with the whole sales process, you need to be able to lay your hands on it whenever it's needed, you can't just have everything on a spike on your desk - you need world-class organisation skills.

Finally, it would be very useful to have an active interest in the property market.

Of course, it's not necessary when the market is boyant and houses sell within minutes of being advertised, but the world is rarely like that, so it's good to be interested and therefore up to date on the latest trends. It also means your customers will have confidence in you, and that can help with both buying and selling.

So how do I do it?

There are a number of ways to join the world of estate agency and start to make the dream come true, the most obvious is to check out your local agencies and see if they have any jobs available.

There are also many job boards available that will list such roles.

This is a good route to take if you want to gain some experience, especicially if the whole property market is new to you.

However, another option is to look for an estate agency franchise.

A good, reputable franchise will give you the support necessary for you to become and agent and business owner all in one go.

It might not be for everyone, but it does mean that you can be your own boss, and therefore have more control over your progress.