How to bleed your central heating radiators

Winter is just around the corner, and so we will now find ourselves popping the heating on more often as the days get cooler and the nights get longer.

However, it might not be until it goes really cold that you realise that one or more of your radiators isn’t working to it’s full potential. The room is cold even though the heating’s been on for hours. Is the cat not lying on top of the radiator as much as he used to? That’s probably the surest indicator that something’s up.

If you suspect there’s a problem, simply touch the top and bottom of the radiator. If the top is noticeably cooler than the bottom, then you’ve probably got a problem, and it’s more than likely an airlock.

when air gets trapped in the radiator, the hot water can’t circulate around it full, so it can’t heat it. If allowed to build up, then a radiator might not give our much heat at all, and others might be affected.

So, it’s time to do something about it!

DIY or call an engineer?

Only you can know for sure if it’s worth calling out an engineer.

For some, the procedure we’re about to suggest might be easy, but every situation is different, so read through everything first and if you feel in any doubt at all, call someone.

What could go wrong?

We’re dealing here with a lot of water that is routed throughout your home. At any point, something could go wrong and you might end up with water spurting our all over the carpet – so beware!

Check your system

The process we’re going to be explaining is how to bleed your radiator. You’ve probably heart of it before but never done it.

It’s actually a very simple process, but there is something you need to be wary of.

There are two main types of central heating system – “sealed” and “open vented.”

If you have a pressure gauge on your boiler, then it’s likely you have a sealed system, however, if you have an expansion tank in the lost, then your system will be open vented.

Just to check, pop your head up into the loft and take a look. If you see two water tanks, a big one, and a small one, then you more than likely have an open vented system. The small one is what feeds into your central heating.

What does this mean?

As we bleed the radiators, we’ll be reducing the pressure within it, which will need to be adjusted later. When finished, you’ll need to top up the pressure to a specified level. You’ll need to know how this is done for your system and what pressure is needed.

If you’re unsure – call someone!

In an open vented system, you won’t need to do it, so if you have that little expansion tank, you’re good to go!

Check all is OK

When you’ve been round the whole house, it’s now time to switch the heating back on and check all your radiators to ensure they’re working fine.

If they’re not, then you can try to bleed the radiators again, or, it might be that there’s a bigger problem.

In some cases, it might be air in other parts of the system, or it could be that a particular radiator has a bigger fault in the thermostat or other valves.