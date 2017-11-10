How To Boost Your Customer’s Online Shopping Experience For Successful E-commerce

A large part of the business is today conducted online and targeting this market is simply inevitable if your e-commerce enterprise is to succeed. However, the opportunity to attract millions of customers from various parts of the world does not eliminate competition or other challenges conventional business practices face. In fact, it is quite easy to fall off and lose customers if you do not implement strategies and features that can attract and retain potential customers to your online business.

Research studies and analytics have always shown that online customers can be very picky. If a new competitor comes with enhanced features that improve the shopping experience, even your most loyal customers may be tempted. This means you must constantly look for ways to improve your customer’s experience. Fortunately, there are various things to try out.

Develop a business app

Business apps are becoming very popular and can be expected to be a norm in the next few years. Shopping for a business app is not only effortless but also cheaper and more secure. Besides, apps will improve your branding, expose your business to more customers and also increase and improve communication. You can directly market products and new products/offers to your customers through the app. It simply gives you the connection needed between business and customer while also improving their online shopping experience.

Using coupons

Coupon codes and discounts have been used for marketing, advertising and boosting sales for several years, and can be expected to remain a common practice at least for another generation. Online coupons simply give customers a chance to save extra bucks on their favourite products. Even when they did not intend to buy the particular product, a coupon may just pressure them to take advantage of the discount. Using coupons can help you attract more customers to your business and more traffic results in better ranking, branding and a boost in sales.

Free gifts

Apart from coupons, gifts can drive many customers to your pages and introduce them to your offers. While browsing for the gifts, they will find more information about your business. What’s more, gifts can be used to organize competitions/draws, prompting visitors to click on some links, sign up or provide their emails. You can later use this information for marketing and advertising. In simple terms, online shoppers are attracted to free offers. You can use this to lure them to your business while adding value.

Summary

There are several other minor things you can do to improve online shopping experience including basic practices such as swift/efficient navigation, sleek interface and fancy templates. In addition to attracting new customers to your online business, which can be done via SEO, you have an even bigger challenge to retain these customers and earn their loyalty. It is, therefore, more important to focus on building a platform (website) that offer improved shopping experience with various features for navigation, product selection and payment/transaction processing.