How to Brew Miracles with Carly Benson

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM SOUNDCLOUD HERE

WANT A LIST OF HAPPINESS HACKS FOR WHEN YOU’RE FEELING FUNKY? CLICK HERE!

Carly Benson is a sober wunderkind. The voice behind the mega popular website Miracles Are Brewing, Benson is a yoga instructor, coach, leader of a monthly group about intentional living, co-founder (with Kelly Fitzgerald) of the Bloom Club, co-host (also with Kelly) of the Regroup podcast, and all around spiritual badass. While she and I had never met before, we'd both admired one another from afar—and now, frankly, I want to do as much as I can with her. In this episode, we discuss realizing everything has to change, what it's like to have a sudden spiritual change and how to make your mess into your message, among many other topics.

NOTE: This episode is from a Facebook Live interview that I did, which means that the audio isn’t as sharp as it is on regular episodes. Please bear with that! And please tune into my regular Facebook Live interviews, which take place at 4 pm PST on Tuesdays (unless I have a conflict, in which case I reschedule but announce the change on my page. Make sure you Like my page so stay up on the info!)

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM SOUNDCLOUD HERE