How to Brush Your Baby’s Teeth

Most parents, especially first time parents, have a lot of questions about raising children. One of those questions is about when to start their babies on a dental hygiene program. Many people don’t realize that they shouldn’t wait for baby’s first tooth to come in to start dental care. It is important to start cleaning a baby’s mouth long before they start cutting teeth. Here are a few tips on how to clean your baby’s mouth and brush their teeth.

1. Use a Soft Cloth

Do not use a toothbrush to clean your baby’s mouth before teeth come in. Instead, use a soft cloth that has been dampened, and gently rub the gums and inside the lips. You can also get little devices that look like thimbles, but are made from rubber, which can be used to gently wipe excess food away from the gums.

2. Do Not Use Gauze

Some people recommend that you clean a baby’s mouth with gauze until their teeth come in. This is definitely not a good idea. For one thing, gauze is not as soft as it seems, and it could irritate your baby’s mouth. Also, you probably wouldn’t want to taste gauze in your mouth, and neither does your baby.

3. Proper Brushing Technique

Your baby’s teeth need the same kind of attention that you give your own teeth. Brush your baby’s teeth at least twice daily, for a period of at least two minutes. Move the toothbrush in a gentle, circular motion, as well as back and forth. Be sure to clean the teeth, gums, and tongue to make sure that you are cleaning away as much plaque and bacteria as possible.

4. No Bottle in Bed

According to Pediatric Dental Clinic many babies end up with cavities because they are given a bottle with juice or milk to have while they are in bed. It is never a good idea to give a baby a bottle for extended periods of time, unless it is filled with nothing but water. Juice and milk are high in sugar, which is one of the major causes of tooth decay.

5. Don’t Just Brush at Home

It is important to clean your teeth every time you eat or drink, so make sure that you get your baby into this habit early in life. Keep a toothbrush with you at all times, and don’t hesitate to clean their teeth after having a drink, eating ice cream at the park, etc. Don’t just limit tooth-brushing to the bathroom.

6. Use the Right Toothpaste

You may not always need toothpaste, but you do need the right type of toothpaste. Look for one that is child-friendly, which is safe if they swallow it and doesn’t contain any fluoride, preservatives, or artificial colors. These toothpastes also have flavors kids like, while toothpaste for adults often has much too strong of a flavor for babies.

7. Toothpaste Not always Necessary

Just because you don’t have any toothpaste, it doesn’t mean you can’t brush your teeth. If you are on the go, your baby has had something to eat or drink, and you have no toothpaste, you can still brush their teeth with plain water. Sure, it isn’t going to get rid of all of the plaque, but it is better than not brushing at all.

8. Use the Right Toothbrush