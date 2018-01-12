How to Build Community in a Remote-Friendly Workplace

Remote working is redefining industries, both externally as well as internally. With employees based all around the world, work culture is beginning to shift, and creating community within a remote-friendly workplace has become as important as ever. Just because team members may be spread out across the globe doesn’t mean that there can’t be a fierce sense of community within a remote company. Curious how to create a culture that supports long-distance relationships and online team-building? Here’s how you can build community from across the web.

Define Your Culture

Having a keg in the office kitchen and offering Casual Fridays to your employees can create a company culture when you’re working a regular nine-to-five in a cubicle, but with a remote working environment comes the challenge of newly defining a company’s culture. Instead of thinking up tactile items and in-office policies that can affect your employees’ morale, start exploring various digital tools that can help keep your remote team connected and in communication.

Furthermore, messaging and chat systems need not only be for business. Creating chat channels for weekly team member games, pop culture talk, and photo updates is ideal for creating an inclusive space where everybody can participate no matter how many miles away they are from each other.

In addition to keeping communication channels up and active, consider putting someone in charge of creating and scheduling ice-breaker activities for your remote community. For example, weekly “video dates” between team members (where they’re not allowed to talk shop) make for a great way to build community outside of the usual business bonding that happens with remote workers. Be proactive in asking your employees what’s going on in their lives and sharing updates on your own.

Consider Yearly Retreats

Another powerful way to catalyst team-bonding within a remote company is by finding a time and a place where your entire team can meet face-to-face. Yearly retreats allow employees this luxury, instantly deepening relations between remote team members. While a yearly retreat can be as short as a day or last an entire week, it’s important to include team-building exercises in the schedule. Even if your team doesn’t see their coworkers again for an entire year after the retreat, there will be a deeper sense of community amongst them.

Don’t Shy Away from Video Calls

True enough, it’s easy to put off video calls in favor of a quick email or phone call. That being said, neither emails or phone calls are able to provide the same amount of face-to-face communication that video calls allow for. Having regular or semi-regular video call check-ins with your team members can help motivate them and keep them feeling like they are an integral part of the team.

In addition to one-on-one video calls, employers should consider holding weeking or bi-weekly team video calls to bring everyone together in one place. While this may be a little tricky to coordinate at first due to different time zones, it’s well worth the effort. HubSpot’s VP of Marketing, Kieran Flanagan, talked to us about different ways to be more inclusive of entire teams during large video calls.

Acknowledge Achievements

It can be easy to forget to acknowledge achievements when you’re working remotely. Don’t let this be the case with your remote team. Take the time to send a message or hop on a call when a team member has had a large achievement. Acknowledgement can go a long way in any business, including remote ones.

If you’re utilizing group chat channels, recognizing achievements in front of the entire team on such a platform can also be great for building morale and allowing coworkers to congratulate each other on their accomplishments.

Be Aware of Who You Hire

Obviously, you want to take care to hire invested employees no matter if you’re a remote company or an in-office company; however, with remote companies, you’ll want to be sure you’re hiring employees who both fit your company culture and can guarantee that they will be proactive about being a part of the team despite the physical distance between employees. It’s perfectly fine to bring this point up during your early interviews with a candidate, as well as asking questions such as how he or she rates his or her communication skills. Being upfront about what type of team members you're looking for is doing both your and your job applicants a solid service.