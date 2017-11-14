How to Calculate the Returns from Insurance

Today, a majority of us use insurance services to invest our money in. Although the primary function of insurance is to work as a compensation policy, investors still find it to be a wise option for a long-term investment. With so many potential investors in the market, the number of insurance companies are now growing and each one of them provides different policies.

To find the best among the long list of insurance policies, it is essential that the policy seeker has some knowledge about the insurance and its returns. Being dependent on insurance agents for our queries is something that has been going on for a long time, but in the age of information, you can educate yourself enough to find the best offers for you. Your simple questions like the effect of decks on homeowner’s insurance or parameters of insurance interests can be answered by a simple click of your mouse. The primary concern of any policyholder is to know the total returns that he can get out of the policy, it is not the most challenging thing to understand, but a number of us still do not know how to calculate it.

To ease up the solution, we are listing simple steps for you to Calculate the Returns from Insurance.

1. Know These Important Terminologies

The term of Policy : It is the period that a policy covers. The Term of Policy can last for years.

: It is the period that a policy covers. The Term of Policy can last for years. Assured Sum : There is a minimum guaranteed amount of money that you get apart from the bonus on the premium you pay. The assured sum is this guaranteed amount.

: There is a minimum guaranteed amount of money that you get apart from the bonus on the premium you pay. The assured sum is this guaranteed amount. Premium Amount : It is the amount you pay to the insurance company in a cycle of specific duration. The payments can be monthly, quarterly or annual.

It is the amount you pay to the insurance company in a cycle of specific duration. The payments can be monthly, quarterly or annual. Bonus : Bonus is the money that a policyholder gets other than the assured sum. Bonus can either be given throughout the term of the policy or at maturity of the policy. It is basically, the interest on the premium account, which is the reason why some insurance documents will refer to it as the interest.

2. List the Details

List the Premium that you are paying each year, along with the columns of Charges being paid, Credited Bonus and Net Cash. You must list the details in each column for each year. Let us now understand the new terms, Charges and Net Cash. When you pay a premium amount for the year, you pay a little higher than what your policy document states, as some government or company charges must be paid while depositing the sum. These are the taxes that may change with time, and you do not get any interest on it. Net Cash is the difference between your cash inflow and outflow. So, Net Cash = (Premium + Charges) - Bonus Credited

You could make a table and fill in the amount corresponding to each of these terms:

PREMIUM AMT.

CHARGES

BONUS CREDITED

NET CASH

It must be noted that the Premium amount and the Credited bonus are the same throughout the term of the policy. It is only in the final year of the policy when the credited bonus will change, as along with the bonus, the policyholder is also credited with the assured sum.

3. Calculate the Returns

Updating the details of each year, cumulate the Net Cash. When the term of policy ends, the amount in the column of Net Cash is the total Return that you have been credited with. To calculate the effective return, find the difference between the Total Returns and the Total Premium.

Alternate Method