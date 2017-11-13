How to Celebrate World Kindness Day

Today, November 13, is World Kindness Day!

My sincere hope is that everyone marks this day on their calendar and observes it. Why? Because with so much going on every day, every week, every month, every year—kindness can get pushed to the side, in favor of what is urgent or trending.

So on this day, please take a moment to be still and reflect on the kindness you have experienced in your life and what that has meant to you, or how it has shaped you.

Everyone has at least one story to share. And the World Kindness Movement has this little activity that anyone can do to take part in World Kindness Day:

Ask yourself or others the question, "What does kindness mean to you?" Record or write out your answer and tag @theworldkindnessmovement on FB! Or @WKMovement for Twitter.

And for those who would like to learn a little more about WKM and the history of World Kindness Day, read on!

HISTORY OF WORLD KINDNESS DAY – NOVEMBER 13

World Kindness Day is observed around the world on November 13. It was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of kindness NGOs. This date is observed in many countries, including in Australia where the Minister of School Education placed World Kindness Day on the National School Calendar. The purpose of World Kindness Day is to highlight good deeds in the community, focusing on the positive power and the common thread of kindness that binds us. (Click here for World Kindness Day’s banner image to share on social media.)

WHAT DOES KINDNESS MEAN TO YOU?

In honor of World Kindness Day, we asked children and adults around the globe what kindness means to them, and here are their answers.

Feel free to share your own answers with us. We would love to hear from you! FB: @theworldkindnessmovement Twitter: @WKMovement

Hashtags: #WorldKindnessDay #WKM #WorldKindnessMovement

WKM’S MISSION AND OBJECTIVES

The mission of the World Kindness Movement is to inspire individuals and nations to create a kinder world through establishing independent kindness programs and projects in cities, schools, and communities across the globe.

WKM’s objectives are as follows:

· To raise awareness of WKM

· To share ideas and projects of kindness programs worldwide

· To increase international membership

· To provide opportunities for members to network and collaborate