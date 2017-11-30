How To Clean Your Jewelry Without Jewelry Cleaner

If you’re anything like us, you probably have some old pieces of jewelry lying around, becoming duller or more tarnished as the days go by. Instead of bringing them to a jeweler or buying a jar of jewelry cleaner, you just let them sit in your jewelry box, never to be worn.

But it’s time to put your days of dirty jewelry behind you, because there are plenty of easy and affordable ways to polish up your accessories at home. The best part? You probably already have all the things you need in your kitchen cupboards. Plus, experts who spoke to Woman’s Day agreed that certain household items can get your jewelry just as clean as commercial products.

It should be noted, though, that if you have any jewelry pieces that are extremely important to you ― family heirlooms, for instance ― it’s best to bring them to a professional.