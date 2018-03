How To Clean Your Jewelry Without Jewelry Cleaner

Alka Seltzer is said to be a great cleaner for diamonds and other hard stones. All you need to do is let your jewelry soak in a mixture of water and Alka Seltzer and then wipe it with a clean, dry cloth. As the video shows, you can take the jewelry out once the tablets or powder stops fizzing, or you can let it soak a little longer , depending how dirty your jewelry is. Note: Don't use flavored Alka Seltzer , as it may contain dyes that could affect your jewelry.