How to Commit to Your Goals

Being all in.

Seems impossible at first, right?

As I write these words my mind feels pulled in 100 different directions. I want to write the post. For sure. But I also need to take a nap soon. When should I run today? Also have 20 minutes of yoga scheduled for tonight.

I already did 40 minutes of yoga this morning, along with 20 minutes of meditation, and I hopped into an icy cold shower.

I have written a blog post, filmed a video and did some networking.

Plenty to do.

All because I committed fully to my goals a while back.

I see distractions, filter accordingly and get back on course.

But I experienced a neat shift last April.

Or, I made a choice.

Instead of fully committing to goals outside of me I decided to hold a predominant intent. Intents flow from within. Intents are always with you, if you continue to hold the intent.

This is one of the starting points for achieving your goals and living your dreams.

Pick a fun, freeing intent, and you will commit to your goals fully.

I will continue the post below

If you want to commit to your goals 1000% buy my eBook:

Pick a Fun, Freeing Intent

Being all in grows easy if you choose an intent that makes you feel alive.

I love circling the globe and teaching people how to blog. I choose fun and freedom and love over the fear of doing uncomfortable things. Even if it feels tough to write 5 posts a day - between guesties and posts on my blog - I just write the darn posts.

Why?

I have fun writing posts. I love writing posts. In my human moments, fear sprouts up when I ponder creating blog posts, but since my love/fun/freedom intent overpowers the fears, I write the damn posts.

Pick your greatest passion. What makes you feel alive? What can you talk about all day long? This is the idea seed, the passion, the fun and freedom that you seek. Dwell on ways to build your passion into a business. Or maybe you can couple your passion with a job.

Either way, if you love the topic, in a world of billions of people, a high volume of folks share the same passion and can benefit from the skills you develop in that niche.

Surround Yourself Only with Loving People Committed to Their Intents

Befriending inspiring people goads you to commit to your goals 1000%.

Example; a blogger may fear writer’s block. Said fear expands into something really, really scary, and quite powerful. You may fear that you cannot write and publish a blog post within a week.

Then your buddy Ryan Biddulph shares how we wrote 5 blog posts today. If he can write 5 in one day the least you can do is write 1 blog post over 7 days.

Surround yourself with people who allow their loving, fun, freeing intent to bleed through their being. Be committed through the process of energetic osmosis, sponging up their inspired energy to become a committed, focused person yourself.

Power Not Force

Force negates, because force is a fear-based energy.

Forcing yourself to stay up until 2 AM every night, grinding out 18 hour days and slaving and striving leads to illness, heartache, and muted success at best. How the hell can you enjoy reaching goals if you are afraid on the entire journey? Asinine!

Use power, not force, to commit to your goals. Carry your fun, freeing intent. Hang with pros who are ALL IN.

Do things from an energy of love and inspiration, not fear and desperation.

Do not work hard. Do not work, at all. Play all day long, detach some from outcomes and make the work/play the reward.

Be pulled by inspiration, not pushed by desperation.

If you’re forcing yourself to stay up to 2 AM, you’re doing it wrong because you are doing it from an energy of fear.

I was up until 2 AM last night, but it was because the prospect of being on a creative high excited me so much that inspiration goaded me to write into the wee hours of the morning.

Transparency Alert; I watched an episode of El Chapo too ;)

Follow these tips guys.

Be all in.

Fully commit to your goals.