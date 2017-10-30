How to Conduct a Live Interview When the World is Watching

Interviews will never be the same again.

Introducing a guest to your audience has always been a good way to create content. You get to deliver knowledge that you couldn’t offer alone. You can chat with a friend, provide value, and build bridges to your interviewee’s audiences too.

But now you can do it with greater urgency. Anyone can shoot a video that goes out to an audience live. Viewers watch knowing that they’re the first to see this content. They understand that anything can happen while they’re watching—and they can even join the conversation. It’s a whole new world but making the most of it does require a little skill.

Start with the preparation. First, you’ll need to pick a guest, one with solid information that your audience will find entertaining and helpful—and ideally it should be both. Look for someone you can talk to easily, someone who makes you laugh, and who you genuinely find interesting. The warmer the chemistry between you and your guest, the more engaging the interview will be to your audience. You can make your first interview with a friend as long as they have something to offer. The chat will feel casual and fun.

Use your Facebook page’s stats to find a time when your audience is most likely to watch, and trail the interview in the weeks and days leading to the event so that your audience knows when and why to tune in. You can start the promotion as much as a month before the interview and add reminders each week and over the two or three days before the interview itself.

Your first questions should be soft. Start with some doozies to put your guest at ease, something like “So tell me how you got into this business” or “What makes your product so special?” Once they start talking, they’ll start relaxing. Remember that the audience won’t remember your questions; they’ll remember your guest’s answers. If your guest is telling a good story or providing great tips, let them run even if it means you don’t get to ask one or two of the questions you prepared. You’ll just have another reason to bring them in again.

You should also pay some attention to the background that the audience will see behind you and your guest. Robert Kelly, the Korea expert interrupted by his children during a live BBC interview might have forgotten to lock his office door but he did make sure that the background showed a map of the world and a pile of his own books. Smart broadcasters know that the space around them is promotional real estate.

The real fun, though, comes during the interview itself. Facebook Live lets you talk directly to an audience in real time. Combine that functionality with the extra features provided by third party providers like BeLive.tv and you can really start to grab your audience. Facebook lets viewers see comments. BeLive lets you highlight those comments on the screen. When the audience send in their questions and you can display them as your guest is answering. Everyone gets to see the question and the viewer gets to see their name on the screen.

Another cool feature that live interviewers are increasingly using is to turn the interview into a chat show. They bring in additional guests, or even members of the audience, and share screen space. As long as they have a Webcam, anyone can join in. An interview with a friend or a colleague becomes a discussion with lots of different viewpoints. Everyone has a voice, and everyone gets a hearing. It’s a hugely powerful form of audience engagement.

Finally, the fun doesn’t end when you sign off. Although the urgency of a live interview is only felt during the broadcast, a recording of the interview still has value. People who couldn’t tune in when you were live can watch later and share the video with their friends. In the days after the interview has gone out, tell your Facebook audience where they can find it, and also write posts that guide viewers to more details about the topic you discussed.