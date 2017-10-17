How to Connect With Crystals to Empower Your Life.

Interview with Energy Muse Co-Founders Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, authors of the new book Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals To Tune Into The Real You.

The energy hung low and thick in the air. Having just said goodbye to some houseguests that, let's just say weren't vibrating at my frequency, I needed to clear the air, and fast. I reached for my copy of Crystal Muse.

This handbook has been floating from table to table around my house since I got my hands on it. About a month prior I was on a call with the founders Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro who wrote this book exactly for my moment of need.

I flipped to Chapter 11. titled Stop Sucking My Energy, gathered my supplies that I already had (I love Crystals, I just don't always know how to use them), and got to work. I had the instructions set out before me in practical easy to use step-by-step pages that were nestled between gallery quality photographed crystals. This was the reason (beyond the practical use) that I kept the book at hand all the time. It's simply beautiful.

Immediately I felt vindicated. The cord cutting ritual re-set me to feel like my vibrant self once again.

"What's the solution for that? What comes up for you on the crystals journey with you?" - Timmi Jandro

How many times have I needed practical tools and practices to take care of exactly this kind of situation? I imagined myself in my former day-to-day office life. This protection from energy suckers would have gone a long way! We aren't always in control of what happens in our day, but we can develop the skills to deal with it, in a way that creates lasting change.

This is the crystal ritual recipe book we've all been waiting for. Crystal Muse explores how we can transform our challenges into opportunities for growth by not just having the tools (crystals) and formulas, but also the mindset. The book has something for everyone on any given day.

Love

Anxiety relief

Prosperity

Breakthroughs

Cutting unhealthy energy cords

Insomnia

Grounding

"Tune into you. Who are you? Get silent, and tap into yourself. There are a lot of answers there. One minute a day can change your state. - Heather Askinosie

I already knew I was in great hands when I decided to pick up the book. Chatting with Heather Askinosie, a Holistic Healer and Crystal Expert, and Business Partner Timmi Jandro had already put me at ease. The pair answered so many of my burning questions.

They've been at this for over 25 years, own and operate Energy Muse (Energy Muse is a conscious lifestyle brand providing tools of empowerment, inspiration and hope.). Throughout the book they share personal stories and the experiences they've had on their own journeys. Heather and Timmi created this book so readers will have the same everyday remedies at their fingertips.

I was lucky to jump on a call to learn more about the authors and their new book. Graciously I was able to record this to share.

On this call we talk about everything from the book, the business, the healing and crystal industry, to the authors daily rituals. I feel much better equipped now to incorporate crystals into my daily routine.

