How to control if your child is being threatened on the Internet and social media

We all are aware of the vast expansion of social media on our generation, even on children. But how many of us parents are warned of the threats coming around on our children? Maybe your child has received such threats and being physiologically affected on that. And the worst case is, when you’re not informed about this at all.

To deal with such problems, some serious actions should be immediately taken from your side. And that’s the topic of discussion today.

How Dangerous can be Social Media and Internet Threats?

As children and teenagers have a complicated relationship with social media, you can’t always predict their activities on these. Apart from chatting with friends and playing small games, there are many games who takes geo and personal data from social media accounts. Initially they seem like fun, and maybe a friend has already recommended it. But some particular of them can have hidden intention of credit card money transfer, task-based addictive genre and many more. And of course, everything your child can find funny, aren’t just a fun-game at all!

What to do as parent?

Accept it that you can’t keep your children away from internet. But there are many ways you can control their movement over the digital ocean. Moreover, a good children-parent relationship can be the best remedy to this.

Here is some expert suggestion to protect your children from social media and internet addictions-

Educate and Communicate

Take the task of introducing social media and internet on yourself. Don’t let your child hear about Facebook from others. This may take your child to the negative sides of apps and online games. Also, be a communicative parent. No matter busy you are, discuss what he or she had enjoyed on internet the other day. Get involved on some multiplayer games yourself. Let them find the pleasure together with you.

Control all activities using a software

Parent can monitor social activities and others activities using this type of monitors for the internet safety of their children. And suggest them what is right and what are wrong.

Let Your Children Know about These

Don’t hide anything dangerous you know from your children. If you do, sooner or later they’ll find it out themselves and you’ll not be there to warn them about that. So, advise your children to approve friend or app requests sincerely. Let them know how unknown people or sources can occur interruption to their privacy.

Tell them to avoid free giveaways, questionnaires and other phishing scams. Also, keep their social media profiles private and personalized. Discourage them to use GPS-tracking based apps as much as possible.

Set Rules on Your Own House

As parent, you are in control of your home and that should work out in your children’s internet usage too. Keep the computer in a common place where anything private can’t be carried on. Allow your children to use the internet for a limited time a day. It can be just an entertainment to get refreshed, nothing else.

If your child is teenager and you can’t be that strict with their internet use, be on the friend list in their social media profiles. So that you can know what they’re up to. And lastly, stick them with age-appropriate sites only.

Some Quick Tips

Before we end this article, here are some quick tips for you as a parent-

1. Keep yourself updated with the technology your children are up to.

2. Teach them the value of ‘unplugging’ the device for a certain time of the day.

3. Tell them what’s okay to post on social medias and what’s not.

4. Teach them to evaluate friendship in real life and do chills in real, not in social medias.

5. Take your child to physical outdoor sports and keep him loving these sports and hangouts.