Roast

Roasting is our favorite way to cook asparagus, as it creates a nice caramelized flavor. With the oven set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, drizzle olive oil and sprinkle salt on your prepared asparagus. Then bake it on a rimmed cookie sheet. (We like to line our baking sheets with aluminum foil for easy cleanup.) Roast it until crisp-tender, at least 15 minutes. Leave it in longer if you want it to turn nice and brown, around 30 minutes total.

Steam

Steaming is a quick and healthy way to cook asparagus. In a large pot fitted with a steam basket (and water below that), cook the asparagus, covered, until it turns bright green and is crisp-tender. This should take no longer than 3-5 minutes.

Simmer

In a saucepan with about an inch of generously salted water, simmer the asparagus for 2-4 minutes (depending on the size of your stalks) until bright green and crisp-tender. Remove from the pot with tongs and blot dry with a paper towel.

Blanche

This method is best for asparagus that you’ll be serving on a crudité platter with dips, because it allows the asparagus to retain its bright green color and its crunch. In a wide pot, boil a few inches of generously salted water and add your asparagus. Simmer for 1 minute, and then immediately plunge the spears into a bowl of ice water to halt the cooking process. Pat dry with paper towels.

Grill

Grilling produces a similar effect to roasting. Brush the asparagus with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. On a heated grill, lay the spears so that they are perpendicular to the wires on the rack (you don’t want to lose your asparagus to the coals!). Grill for roughly 7-10 minutes.

Sauté

We really only recommend sautéing for thinner stalks of asparagus. Heat a couple tablespoons of olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat, and cook your prepared asparagus stalks (with a little garlic and salt, if you’d like) for about 5-7 minutes to get a crisp-tender result.

