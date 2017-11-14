“Absolutely excited to use my new crockpot. Crock pot Thanksgiving is on!!!”

″[T]hese things are great, just plug them together, regulate heat for each one and party.”

“An absolute must have if you like to entertain or have family over for the holidays. I have 3 of these in different sizes and they all link together. Genius!”

“I bought this...as a gift because my girl friend was always complaining that they made crock pots too big or too small. This one fit the bill for Holiday dinners for keeping gravy and other food items warm.”

“These things are great! I now have 5 to use for family dinners and will never have to deal with cold mashed potatoes again!”

“I have a set of these crockpots, I use for entertaining our family. The 1 quarts I used for gravy at Thanksgiving. My ham and turkey after they were cooked in the oven went into the 3.5 quarts pots, I had potatoes in the 2 quarts, and the pie on the warming plate....My food stayed warm for seconds [helpings], no cold meat, or gravy. I love them!”