How To Cook A Precooked Ham

Glazes and slow cookers can work miracles.
By Kristen Aiken

If an Easter ham is the crowning glory of your table every spring, it may be time to dress it up in a better outfit this year.

Most holiday hams that Americans buy at the supermarket are known as city hams, which are precooked. They’re wet-cured hams that are technically safe to eat as-is, without even heating them up. Generally, all you have to do is this:

  • Cut the ham free from the package, cover it in foil and reheat it to a good serving temperature.
  • Cooking it at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes per pound should do the trick, depending on the type of ham (whole or half, bone-in or no bone ― these specifics are outlined here).
  • You just want to make sure the internal temperature has reached 145 degrees.

But you shouldn’t stop there.

Whether your precooked ham comes whole, half or spiral-cut, there are lots of delicious ways to jazz it up. The easiest ways are with a glaze or by giving it some time in the slow cooker. Below, we’ve got 11 recipes that give precooked ham new life.

