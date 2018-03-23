If an Easter ham is the crowning glory of your table every spring, it may be time to dress it up in a better outfit this year.

Most holiday hams that Americans buy at the supermarket are known as city hams, which are precooked. They’re wet-cured hams that are technically safe to eat as-is, without even heating them up. Generally, all you have to do is this:

Cut the ham free from the package, cover it in foil and reheat it to a good serving temperature.

Cooking it at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes per pound should do the trick, depending on the type of ham (whole or half, bone-in or no bone ― these specifics are outlined here ).

You just want to make sure the internal temperature has reached 145 degrees.

But you shouldn’t stop there.