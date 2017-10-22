How To Cope And Reduce Stress

You have a child with special needs and life is a challenge to say the least.

How do you cope?

How do you cope with the endless difficulties you face on a daily basis?

How do you cope with the rudeness and aggression?

How do you cope with having to lay next to your child so he’ll go to sleep?

How do you cope when your child refuses to go to school?

How do you cope when again he has no invitations for play dates or birthday parties?

I don’t know how you cope, but you do. You have to.

But that doesn’t mean you are not tired and exhausted.

Wouldn’t it be great if he could just do something the first time you asked – instead of having to give warnings, visual cues and back it up with tons of praise….

Wouldn’t it be great if he could go to bed without you having to plan his routine like an army maneuver….

Wouldn’t it be great if he had so many social dates in his diary you had to fit in around him to go uniform shopping…

I look at families when I am out and just daydream that my life could be that simple. Families who talk and not shout. Co-operate and laugh. Children who skip away and make friends without even having to try.

But.

My son is special that’s for sure.

He has taught me the lessons of tolerance and acceptance.

That we must always be kind to one another and help each other.

To understand that different doesn’t mean that life cannot be great.

That we may not have be on the path we imagined, it’s just a different path with different opportunities.

I also know that in order to cope, I need support.

I take it wherever and whenever I can. If anyone wants to listen, I talk. If someone offers me advice, I take it. If I’m shown kindness, I’m humbled.

I do things that make me smile.

If anyone wants to go out for the evening, I go. If I get 5 minutes I chuck on my coat and go for a walk and breathe in some air. I sing and read and listen to music. I have even started to run. Okay it’s only for 7 minutes and I am completely out of breath when I’ve done – but I don’t care. I enjoy it (can’t say I love it). Hubby and I make sure we go out together. Nothing fancy, just out is good enough.

The thing is, for me to cope… I look after myself.It is not selfish. You must not feel guilty. You must look after yourself in order to have the emotional strength to cope with the stresses and strains of life

We all have different ways to cope.

Find your thing. Look after yourself. Life is bloody tough but you can do it

