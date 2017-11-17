How To Cope If The Media Coverage of Sexual Assault Is Triggering Your Own Trauma

With the #metoo movement and the topic of sexual assault coming up frequently in the media, it can be hard for many survivors of sexual assault to cope.

Imagine, scrolling through Facebook and then being flooded with memories of a terrible event in your life. Now consider how you might feel if this happened on a regular basis. It would be exhausting and painful.

As a psychotherapist, the following are a few tips for coping if the recent news headlines are triggering your trauma.

1. Set some healthy boundaries.

Boundary setting can feel scary, however it also can be incredibly empowering.

If your friends, family, or coworkers are diving into a conversation about the sexual assault headlines-if you feel able to speak up and ask that they steer away from this topic-that would be an amazing step.

If the thought of doing so feels too overwhelming, you can also decide that you will (if possible) remove yourself from the room or area when these conversations occur.

You deserve to be able to hang out with friends, go to school or work-without a constant reminder of the trauma that you went though.

2. Limit your time on Social Media.

If the hashtags and stories on social media are triggering, you can also set boundaries around your social media use.

You can decide to go in and unfollow any pages or people who are talking about this topic. You could then go in and add some pages that boost your mood, such as cute animals, funny memes, and inspirational quotes.

You could also decide to limit the amount of time that you spend on social media each day-and observe any impact that this has on your mood.

You could even plan to take a complete “social media” vacation.

3. Come up with a coping plan.

Figuring out how to cope in the heat of the moment can feel daunting.

That’s why I’d recommend that you come up with a coping plan for how you can use some processing and distraction strategies when you are feeling triggered.

On the coping plan, I’d recommend by detailing what your specific triggers are, a list of coping strategies and coping statements that you can use in the moment, as well as a list of people that you can reach out to in that moment.

There’s also a great grounding exercise that you can do if you are having a flashback where you identify, “5 things that you can see, 4 things you can hear, 3 things you can touch, 2 smells, and one strength that you have.” This helps you to ground yourself back into the present moment.

The Bottom Line

Its so important to be compassionate with yourself. It’s not your fault that you are feeling triggered and you deserve to give yourself the same love that you so give to people that you care about.

If you are struggling with the aftermath of trauma (no matter how long ago it occurred!) consider reaching out to a therapist who specializes in trauma treatment.

There is also a free online hotline via chat or phone, that survivors can access through RAINN, which I can personally attest too because I used to volunteer on their hotline.

Ultimately, you deserve to take care of yourself, by setting boundaries, tailoring how you engage with social media, coming up with a coping plan, and reaching out for support.

To those who shared their stories, you are so brave. To those who stayed silent, you are incredibly resilient and strong.

“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.” -Khalil Gibran